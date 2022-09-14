The Ketchum City Council voted unanimously on Sept. 6 to approve the third and final reading of the city budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
The $37.9 million plan is primarily focused on “addressing inflation costs, retaining employees and continuing to make sure we have good operational service on the street,” City Administrator Jade Riley told the Express during an interview in July.
The new budget represents a 17.7% increase over the $32.2 million budget adopted a year ago for fiscal 2022.
The money is split into different pots, including the General Fund, Capital Improvement Fund, Water and Wastewater funds, and seven “trusts or restricted purpose funds,” according to the city’s budget packet.
The General Fund contains a little more than a third of the total revenue, at $12.5 million. The General Fund is the city’s main source of funding for everyday operations like emergency services and street maintenance. Property taxes, state revenue sharing, Local Option Tax funds, planning and building permits and franchise fees are the main components that make up the General Fund. A little less than half of the General Fund comes from property tax collections.
The General Fund Capital Improvement Fund totals a little more than $2.5 million. About half of that will be used for facility repairs, while a little less than a third will be put towards street and sidewalk repairs. The Capital Improvement Fund will also be the source of funding for the first phase of updates to Warm Springs Preserve, which was purchased by the city earlier this year with about $9 million in donations. Those updates include implementation of bathrooms, benches, and donor signage, as well as the repair of riparian zones.
Local-option-tax revenue is projected to reach approximately $2.8 million in fiscal 2023, which will primarily go to funding two budget items: emergency services and funding for Mountain Rides transportation services. These items represent 61% and 25% of the LOT allocations, respectively. Events account for 2% of LOT funds, and the remaining 12% is split among a variety of local organizations such as Mountain Humane, Sun Valley Economic Development and the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance.
One question heading into the fiscal year is how the city will pay for its share of a $37 million overhaul of the wastewater treatment plant it shares with Sun Valley. While the city budgeted some money towards the project, it will ask voters in November to approve a revenue bond of $14 million to help finance upgrades. In addition to the revenue bond, the city plans to raise wastewater rates to help pay for its share of the improvement projects, the total cost of which will be split evenly with Sun Valley Water and Sewer. In a meeting earlier this month, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw noted that a revenue-bond issue and increased fees would have “no impact on property taxes.”
The city’s fiscal year starts Oct. 1. ￼
