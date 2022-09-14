Warm Springs Preserve (copy)

Ketchum officials will use the city’s Capital Improvement Fund to pay for the first phase of updates to the Warm Springs Preserve.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Ketchum City Council voted unanimously on Sept. 6 to approve the third and final reading of the city budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The $37.9 million plan is primarily focused on “addressing inflation costs, retaining employees and continuing to make sure we have good operational service on the street,” City Administrator Jade Riley told the Express during an interview in July.

The new budget represents a 17.7% increase over the $32.2 million budget adopted a year ago for fiscal 2022.

