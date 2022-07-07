The Ketchum City Council approved an $8,000 commitment to Mountain Rides to support a summer bus route—the Silver route—that will run from Sun Valley Village to River Run Plaza and back through Labor Day.
Sun Valley Resort will contribute $32,000—two-thirds of the cost—while Ketchum and Sun Valley will give $8,000 each.
Councilmember Jim Slanetz said most, but not all, of the benefit from this route would go to the resort.
“I think there is some benefit [to Ketchum] because it will stop in downtown Ketchum and bring people from the resort,” he said.
The council voted unanimously to approve the payment, which will be funded using local-option tax revenues.
Councilmember Courtney Hamilton was more hesitant than the other council members, asking if it is Ketchum’s responsibility to “pay for” something that is primarily designed to increase traffic for the Resort.
“I get it, but this just feels to me like it’s driven by Sun Valley Company and it’s mostly to their benefit,” she said. “But, it’s a small amount and I’m willing to give it a try.” ￼
