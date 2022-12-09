The Ketchum City Council took action to purchase six temporary housing units for $274,500 in an effort to make a dent in the area’s housing crisis as winter weather settles in.
Councilmembers Michael David, Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton were immediately in favor of the action, while Jim Slanetz repeated concerns he has brought up previously, saying that the effort puts an unfair burden on taxpayers.
“What I come back to is: who are these [workers] working for, and are they being exploited by their employers while the employers are running to the bank and the public is picking up the bill?” he said. “It’s a good thing that we’re doing this, but if their employers aren’t giving them a living wage, we’re not going to be able to help other families, and the public will have to pick up the [bill].”
Ultimately, though, he agreed with the other council members that housing as many people as possible is paramount.
The council voted unanimously to approve the expenditure.
The units are destined for a lot on Lewis Street that will be ready for them in May. First, though, they’ll spend the winter in The Meadows, with placement expected in early January.
City staff estimated that placing the units temporarily over the winter in The Meadows RV Park would cost $8,000. Council members deemed this a small cost in order to house people through the winter. City Administrator Jade Riley said that city staff will be sent to pick up any of the units local to the area.
“There are a couple of units in southern Idaho,” Riley said. “For units [farther away], we will look at the cost of staff and gas time versus having them shipped up here.”
The goal is to get these units in place as soon as possible. City staff report that a few of the units could be in place in the next few weeks, while the rest should be in place around New Year’s Day. The leases will likely be three or six months long, according to Connelly.
Another concern brought up was the “emergency” nature of the housing and who qualifies for it.
“What is the definition of emergency housing and how do we ensure that the houses are available to the most vulnerable people?” Councilmember Courtney Hamilton asked. “Are we creating homes that will be rented by the same six people for the next 10 years? In which case, we are not really creating emergency housing.”
Connelly explained why the city is confident these units won’t simply become seasonal housing for the same people each year, with the public bearing the cost.
“The way that I think about it is that many of these houses will be eligible for Bluebird [housing development] and other new housing that comes on line—maybe some deed restricted [properties] if we can get that in place,” Connelly said. “This is a stopgap that will help households now. So, providing [this] while we’re getting more permanent housing online is ideal.”
“These accommodations are not anything they want to stay in longer than they have to. They are rudimentary rooms where they and their children are sharing two beds with no cooking facility. They really need more; this is just transitional,” said Mary Fauth, director of the Blaine County Charitable Fund.
Connelly also gave an update on the Lease-to-Locals program, which is entering its third month in operation in the Wood River Valley.
She reported that 10 leases housing 21 people have already been signed. There are 12 applications in progress. There are an additional 12 people who have signed leases but have yet to complete the Lease-to-Locals application. Over $32,000 in grants have already been distributed.
The program was founded by a former Airbnb executive who wanted to make a more positive impact on housing in Western resort towns. Essentially, the program offers cash incentives for short-term rental owners who are willing to convert their properties to seasonal or long term workforce housing.
Ketchum set aside more than $400,000 for incentives, which will total $2,000 per tenant for seasonal leases (five-plus months), and $4,500 per tenant for long-term leases (12-plus months) for the program. The maximum grant amount is $18,000. Half of the grant will be distributed when the lease is signed, and the other half at the end of the lease. Lease agreements are handled by the landlord and tenant; Landing Locals simply offers the online rental platform and a promise to work “with homeowners to guide them through the process of qualifying for the grant,” according to a news release from the city of Ketchum.
The city estimates that 20 to 40 families have recently become homeless in the Valley.
“No one wants people on the street,” Slanetz said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In