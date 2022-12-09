Jim Slanetz.jpg

Jim Slanetz

The Ketchum City Council took action to purchase six temporary housing units for $274,500 in an effort to make a dent in the area’s housing crisis as winter weather settles in.

Councilmembers Michael David, Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton were immediately in favor of the action, while Jim Slanetz repeated concerns he has brought up previously, saying that the effort puts an unfair burden on taxpayers.

“What I come back to is: who are these [workers] working for, and are they being exploited by their employers while the employers are running to the bank and the public is picking up the bill?” he said. “It’s a good thing that we’re doing this, but if their employers aren’t giving them a living wage, we’re not going to be able to help other families, and the public will have to pick up the [bill].”

