The city of Ketchum is asking citizens to give their opinions on the importance of community character and buildings with historical significance.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the city began a new phase in a project launched in October to evaluate historic structures in the city and determine whether new actions or ordinances should be pursued to protect them. A questionnaire and poll have been launched on the city website—at ketchumidaho.org—and citizens can sign up for virtual, small-group discussion sessions.
On Oct. 19, the City Council adopted an emergency ordinance to place a temporary, 90-day moratorium on the demolition of numerous structures in the downtown area. The ordinance states that an “imminent threat to historical and culturally significant structures in the Community Core” necessitates the imposition of a temporary moratorium on the demolition of any of a long list of buildings identified in city surveys done in 2005 and 2006.
A city staff report stated that “development inquiries have oc-curred on multiple properties” on the list and that other properties on the list “have recently sold and owners may not be aware of the significance of the existing structure.”
“The purpose of the ordinance is to address the potential loss of key historic resources associated with redevelopment in the downtown core,” the city stated in a news release.
The city received more than 160 responses to an initial community survey conducted this month. In the survey, 76 percent of respondents said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that they are “worried about historically significant buildings either being demolished or significantly changed.”
“This is a significant topic to consider,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “It is important to plan the future of Ketchum by paying homage to the past.”
The City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the project with consulting firm Logan Simpson at a joint workshop on Nov. 19. The two city panels will hold another joint workshop on Dec. 10.
This month, city officials will guide discussions on “practical solutions to preserve Ketchum’s character-defining features in the downtown, while also ensuring future growth over time,” the city news release states. “Join the city in discussing the realm of possibilities and learn more about what other Western communities have considered and implemented.”
One path the city could take, city officials have said, is the implementation of an interim ordinance that would be in effect for one year. It could be followed by a permanent ordinance.
“The city will ask for feedback on the creation of a complete program that includes baseline protections,” the news release states. “This will set the foundation for future public opportunities to begin in January, when the city and community will delve deeper into features and characteristics to help build potential programs and design guidelines to further the preservation efforts. These features may include incentives, guidelines and other tools for protection that will be part of a permanent ordinance.”
People can participate in the questionnaire and sign up for the virtual, small-group discussions through the city website at ketchumidaho.org/communityconversations. People with questions or who cannot participate in the virtual discussions can email participate@ketchumidaho.org or call 208-726-7803.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In