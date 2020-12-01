The city of Ketchum is asking citizens to give their opinions on the importance of community character and buildings with historical significance.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the city will begin a new phase in a project launched in October to evaluate historical structures in the city and determine whether new actions or ordinances should be pursued to protect them. A questionnaire and poll will be launched on the city website—at www.ketchumidaho.org—and citizens can sign up for virtual, small-group discussion sessions that will start on Dec. 2.
On Oct. 19, the Ketchum City Council adopted an emergency ordinance to place a temporary, 90-day moratorium on the demolition of structures in the downtown area.
“The purpose of the ordinance is to address the potential loss of key historic resources associated with redevelopment in the downtown core,” the city stated in a news release.
The city received more than 160 responses to an initial community survey conducted in November. In the survey, 76 percent of respondents said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that they are “worried about historically significant buildings either being demolished or significantly changed.”
“This is a significant topic to consider,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “It is important to plan the future of Ketchum by paying homage to the past.”
Moving into December, city officials will guide discussions on “practical solutions to preserve Ketchum’s character-defining features in the downtown, while also ensuring future growth over time,” the city news release states. “Join the city in discussing the realm of possibilities and learn more about what other Western communities have considered and implemented.”
One path the city could take, Ketchum officials have said, is the implementation of an interim ordinance that would be in effect for one year. It could be followed by a permanent ordinance.
“The city will ask for feedback on the creation of a complete program that includes baseline protections,” the news release states. “This will set the foundation for future public opportunities to begin in January, when the city and community will delve deeper into features and characteristics to help build potential programs and design guidelines to further the preservation efforts. These features may include incentives, guidelines, and other tools for protection that will be part of a permanent ordinance.”
People can sign up for the virtual, small-group discussions through the poll at www.ketchumidaho.org/communityconversations. People with questions or those who cannot participate in the virtual discussions can email participate@ketchumidaho.org or call 208-726-7803.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I would say that these folks are a tad late. It began with the three story banks followed up by all the three story buildings with condos on top, then the Limelight, the Baratieu Hole and probably now the Marriott. And so, the City Council wants to preserve the town? Really?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In