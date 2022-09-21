Engine replacement

Ketchum’s Engine 1 has been in service since 2004. The city does not yet have a place to put it once it moves into a reserve role.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The city of Ketchum is spending more than $700,000 on a new fire engine. The new vehicle is expected to arrive sometime in early 2025.

The city council approved the expenditure in a vote Monday night.

Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin told the council that the city’s Engine 1 has passed the typical lifespan of an engine on “front-line service.”

