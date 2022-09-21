The city of Ketchum is spending more than $700,000 on a new fire engine. The new vehicle is expected to arrive sometime in early 2025.
The city council approved the expenditure in a vote Monday night.
Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin told the council that the city’s Engine 1 has passed the typical lifespan of an engine on “front-line service.”
“We try to schedule out replacement of fire equipment on a predictive basis,” he said. “The recommendation across the country is to run fire engines for 15 years, then put them in reserve status where they are basically a backup until they are 20 years old, and then replace them at that time. We are coming up on 20 years on Engine 1, which is our only full size engine that we run.
McLaughlin explained that the wait for a machine is between 27-30 months, so it was in the best interest of the city to act quickly.
The current fire engine was purchased in 2004 and has been on “front-line service,” according to the city’s presentation, for 18 years.
During that time, the city has not had a reserve engine.
The engine is “in good condition, but maintenance needs have been increasing,” according to the presentation.
“At 20 years old, with no backup, that would not be a good situation to be in, if we were to lose an engine—or for example, a pump on the engine, which would take probably a six month repair,” McLaughlin said.
The question of storage was also raised. Ketchum does not currently have the facilities to store two engines. McLaughlin said that project will be the department’s next focus.
Staff told the council that ordering now as opposed to in a few months will save the city $90,000.
“Prices increase every November,” according to an information packet prepared by city staff. “They have been averaging 7% to 9% over the past few years, however the price increase this fall is coming in at around 15% due to the inflated cost of everything else.”
A hybrid-electric model was considered, but it would ultimately cost about double and take about one or two years extra to produce—both prohibitory factors for Ketchum. Councilmember Courtney Hamilton noted that a hybrid engine might make more sense for the city down the road.
The city will pay for the engine with a $100,000 deposit, and then make annual payments for the next five years to pay off the rest. ￼
