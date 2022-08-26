Warm Springs Preserve

The city of Ketchum is developing a master plan for the 65-acre Warm Springs Preserve property, which is a popular destination for dog walking.

The city of Ketchum is moving ahead with plans to make improvements to the 65-acre Warm Springs Preserve property northwest of downtown.

City Administrator Jade Riley presented an outline and timeline for developing and implementing a master plan for the preserve to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday. The plan is intended to guide the city in its mission to establish the site as a passive public park and nature preserve.

The city closed on a deal to purchase the property from Wood River Valley developer Bob Brennan in April. Using private donations, the city bought the land for a discounted price of $8 million, and has an additional $1 million of donated money in a trust account to be used for improvements.

