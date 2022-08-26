The city of Ketchum is moving ahead with plans to make improvements to the 65-acre Warm Springs Preserve property northwest of downtown.
City Administrator Jade Riley presented an outline and timeline for developing and implementing a master plan for the preserve to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday. The plan is intended to guide the city in its mission to establish the site as a passive public park and nature preserve.
The city closed on a deal to purchase the property from Wood River Valley developer Bob Brennan in April. Using private donations, the city bought the land for a discounted price of $8 million, and has an additional $1 million of donated money in a trust account to be used for improvements.
The sale stipulated that the land—a former golf course next to the flanks of Bald Mountain—be kept in perpetuity as open space as a public park and natural area with restricted uses. The deed allows for a 10-foot-wide pedestrian trail for walking and Nordic skiing, 24 parking stalls, public restrooms, floodplain restoration, and two small structures for storage and an irrigation pump house, Riley said.
In its campaign to raise the funds, the city pledged it would:
Develop a new irrigation system that reduces water use.
Conduct restoration of Warm Springs Creek and the adjacent riparian zone and floodplain.
Allow off-leash dog access and informal gatherings and activities, such as disc golf and picnics.
Develop public restrooms, ski and snowshoe trails, and an informal gathering space, potentially with picnic tables or benches.
Development, organized sports and reserved private or commercial events will be restricted at the site.
In May, the city retained a team of two consultants to lead the process of developing a master plan, Riley said. The Colorado-based firm Superbloom will conduct public outreach and engagement, landscape architecture and other roles, while Boise-based Rio Applied Science & Engineering will provide ecological and hydrological consulting. The Hailey-based Wood River Land Trust is also assisting in the projects, Riley said.
The city plans to unveil a draft conceptual design for the projects in early September, Riley said, followed by an “open house” event on the site on Sept. 12. At the event, the city will offer walking tours of the property and citizens will be able to ask questions to the consultants. On Sept. 13, the Ketchum City Council and P&Z will participate in a joint meeting to review public feedback and discuss the conceptual design, Riley said.
The city hopes to submit final plans for approval and permitting in early 2023, Riley said. It intends to conduct the first phase of improvements—such as installing signage and benches—in summer and fall of 2023, followed later by the more substantial projects.
With the land purchase, the city acquired a “very senior” 1880s-era water right, Riley said, noting that water usage at the preserve will be a “key discussion.”
The $1 million trust account will pay for most of the projects, Riley said, but additional money will be sought by the Wood River Land Trust to restore Warm Springs Creek.
Commissioner Spencer Cordovano said he thinks “the only thing we missed on this deal was some availability for workforce housing.”
Riley said that topic was brought up during the purchase discussions but housing was not one of Brennan’s intentions for the land.
“The owner was not willing to allow that,” Riley said.
In offering the land for well below market value, Brennan said in 2021 that his vision for the site was “a preserve and a park for the community.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Odd to outsource landscape design and basic engineering to companies outside the valley when we have such an abundance here... apparently helping local firms is for others, not the city. Weird
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In