The Ketchum City Council approved a master plan for the Warm Springs Preserve on Monday, though more public input and the potential for changes lies ahead.
The plan will determine management of the vast open space at the foot of Bald Mountain northwest of downtown.
“This isn’t going to be cheap, and it’s not going to be short, either,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “But if we can create the final product that our community has worked together to design, it will be a wonderful thing for [all of us].”
Construction could begin as soon as 2024.
The preserve was purchased for $9 million ($8 million for the land and $1 million for a new irrigation system and other renovations) from Sun Valley developer Bob Brennan in 2022, using funds raised by the community. Since then, the city has held numerous meetings and public houses to collect input on what the preserve should look like.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen praised the efforts to get to this point, but noted that there is still a long way to go.
“There is a lot to be done before any of this comes to fruition. Not only [do we need to secure] funding, but continued community engagement,” she said. “As time passes and plans evolve and budgets evolve, we can do things like revisit access points. None of this is set in stone.”
The question of where to place access points has been much-discussed. At this point, the beginning stages will have a developed entrance only in the middle of the preserve, at the main entrance by the parking lot. Other points of access could be established later, officials said.
At a meeting in February, a significant amount of the public comment came from people who live near a proposed bridge by Broadway Court south of Warm Springs Road.
Virginia Johnson said she fears that a park entrance would bring too much traffic.
“There will be too many cars parked down at the end of the street. I urge you to think about what you’re doing,” she said.
One Hailey resident said he no longer lives immediately adjacent to the preserve, but if he did, he would be happy about the Broadway Court bridge, because it would make it easier to use the area. Other commenters agreed with Johnson, citing traffic concerns, while a few said that they would welcome a developed entrance to the preserve as a new neighborhood landmark.
Garnering less controversy are some planned features that come with the property, as they’re bound by the deed to be built in the preserve. Floodplain restoration, a storage building, 24 parking stalls, a public bathroom, a pump house and a 10-foot-wide pedestrian trail for walking and skiing are all required by the purchase deal. Other components, such as picnic tables and an off-leash dog area, were drawn up and agreed upon by the community.
Americans With Disability Act accessibility is also a priority—all of the trails, about 3.5 miles worth, will be ADA-accessible.
In the past year or so, the city has held about a half-dozen events to gauge public opinion, most recently last November. Ketchum also hosted events earlier last fall and late last summer. More than 200 total responses were received over those sessions.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw also brought up potential flooding events at the preserve, and how the city plans to approach that issue.
“There are some things we’d like to get to earlier rather than later,” he said. “The state of the roads going into the preserve, for one. We will also see how potential floods that could happen this year affect the ground and maybe create some urgency for flood mitigation plans.”
He said that the city is actively working with outside firms to create a more environmentally friendly irrigation system at the preserve.
As for funding, Bradshaw said the Wood River Land Trust, a nonprofit partner on the project, is leading the way on applying for various grants that could bring in funding. He said that all things considered, the city is in a good place with this project right now.
“I’ve been delighted with this whole process,” he said. ￼
