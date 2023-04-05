Warm Springs Preserve

Dogs play in the Warm Springs Preserve in August.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Ketchum City Council approved a master plan for the Warm Springs Preserve on Monday, though more public input and the potential for changes lies ahead.

The plan will determine management of the vast open space at the foot of Bald Mountain northwest of downtown.

“This isn’t going to be cheap, and it’s not going to be short, either,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “But if we can create the final product that our community has worked together to design, it will be a wonderful thing for [all of us].”

The city will build multiple low-impact uses of the Warm Springs Preserve property, with trails and natural areas.

