Following approval by the city council, Ketchum’s Guy Coles Skate Park will now formally allow scooter-riders to use the park, something that has been an issue of contention in both north and south valley skateparks
According to Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, the park will now be accessible to scooters from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week. The decision was made unanimously and with little public comment. The majority of what the council did hear was positive and urged the city to allow for scooters and to update the park’s signage to be more visible, visually appealing and to reflect the new dos and don’ts of the park.
After a brief discussion, the city council agreed that the park should be open to scooters during the allotted time and that funds would be provided to update the signage and move it to a more prominent area for all to read.
Fire station livestreamed
Bradshaw also announced that residents can now view progress of the city’s new bond-funded fire station construction thanks to video cameras set up around the construction site on Saddle Road, north of the YMCA. The livestream video runs 24 hours a day and can be accessed on the city’s website at ketchumidaho.org.
Next Wednesday, the council will begin the city’s budgetary process for fiscal year 2021, during a specially scheduled meeting to outline a budget proposal, “so that people can start sinking their teeth into it,” Bradshaw said. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and public comment is not expected to be taken.
