The Ketchum City Council on Monday issued final approval to paying more than $500,000 to three Wood River Valley agencies for contracts for services provided to Ketchum residents.
In approving the contracts previously included in the city budget for fiscal 2021—which extends from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021—City Council members agreed to lend support for public transportation, affordable housing and economic development.
The largest of the contracts is with the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority, which provides free and fare-based bus and van transportation throughout the Wood River Valley, including Ketchum. The city will pay Mountain Rides $469,000 for services in this fiscal year.
The funds that will be provided to Mountain Rides are derived from the city’s local-option taxes, which are collected on sales of hotel rooms, by-the-drink liquor and retail items, including construction materials but excluding groceries. The taxes are designed to offset some of the impacts of high numbers of tourists coming to the city.
The city will pay the Blaine County Housing Authority $75,000 to manage deed-restricted and for-purchase housing in the city. The contract states that the agency “oversees and administers the terms of deed covenants for 60 ownership units and six rental units within Ketchum.” The contract notes the importance of maintaining affordable housing.
The city will pay the business-development group Sun Valley Economic Development $9,000 for services in fiscal 2021.
“SVED provides the city with specific support and analysis for the attraction, retention and support of businesses within the community,” the contract states.
