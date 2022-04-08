The city of Ketchum is moving forward with a plan to rebuild Sun Valley Road within the city limits this summer and to add improvements for pedestrian and bicycle circulation. The price, though, will be steeper than the city expected.
City Council members voted 4-0 Monday to approve funding of the projects not to exceed $2,592,000, a higher amount than Ketchum officials originally anticipated. The sum is calculated to cover the costs of rebuilding the road—including the substructure—from Main Street to Spruce Avenue; adding enhanced, wheelchair-accessible pedestrian corners and crossings at intersections; constructing a new bicycle path connection from the Sun Valley Road-Spruce Avenue intersection to Fourth Street; contingency funding; and all final design and construction management costs.
The city took ownership of the one-third-mile section of road from the state last year as part of a joint effort in which the city of Sun Valley assumed ownership of the next 3.3 miles of the road in its city limits. The transaction called for the state to give the two cities money to improve and potentially maintain the road, which has been in poor condition, with ruts and potholes in areas.
Ketchum received $864,600 from the state for the project and Sun Valley received approximately $3.3 million. Now, the two cities are cooperating to resurface and improve the roadway from Main Street in Ketchum northeast to the Sun Valley city limits, near Boundary Creek Campground.
After taking ownership last year, Ketchum discovered that its section of the road was failing to the point that it needs a full rebuild, which costs substantially more than just resurfacing the road over the existing base. The cost of rebuilding the road—not including other improvement projects—stands at $1.55 million.
To pay for the projects, the city plans to use the approximately $865,000 it received from the state, an approximately $376,000 contribution toward the pedestrian and path improvements from the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, and the balance from its coffer of local-option-tax dollars.
The money will ultimately be filtered through the city of Sun Valley, which is coordinating the full-scale project. The final cost to Ketchum could come in lower if billable hours for work do not hit the maximum budget.
While the overall cost is significantly higher than the city’s original budgeted amount of approximately $1 million, city officials noted Monday that the Idaho Transportation Department would not have spent the budgeted $666,000 on pedestrian improvements and $86,000 on the bike path connection. In addition, ITD might not have improved the road for years, they said.
“I don’t think you ever regret spending money on good infrastructure,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
Council members ultimately agreed.
The city anticipates crews will start work on the pedestrian improvements by early May and have them completed by early July. The road construction is scheduled to be completed by Labor Day weekend.
City officials are developing a traffic-control plan for the busy road, one of the main thoroughfares through downtown. Lisa Enourato, the city’s public affairs manager, said the city does not anticipate delays during the initial work on pedestrian improvements. During work on the roadway, there will likely be block-by-block closures, she said.
“Once we have the final schedule, we plan door-to-door business outreach along Sun Valley Road and adjacent streets,” Enourato said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In