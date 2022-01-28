The city of Ketchum is trying to add to a coalition of resort cities that will be represented by a lobbyist at the state Legislature in Boise.
Last week, City Council members voted unanimously to approve a $25,000 contract with Boise-based lobbying firm Sullivan & Reberger to work on behalf of the city during the current legislative session, which started earlier this month. The contract lasts until March 31.
“I’m really excited to see this happen,” said Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton, who first introduced the idea last summer when the city was crafting its budget for the current fiscal year.
Hamilton has expressed concern that the Legislature has often not supported Ketchum’s interests and that small resort cities have been negatively impacted by the actions of state leaders, who have sometimes suppressed the powers of local governments.
Ketchum is now in the process of bolstering the coalition of resort cities. Leaders of Hailey, Sandpoint and Stanley have agreed to join Ketchum. Sun Valley, Lava Hot Springs and Swan Valley will vote on it in February. Ketchum has also asked the cities of Cascade, Driggs, McCall and Salmon to join.
Ketchum’s final cost for the lobbyist has not yet been determined, city spokeswoman Lisa Enourato said. The city has asked some smaller resort cities to contribute at least $250, she said, and larger resort cities to give $1,000 or more.
“Since all Idaho cities are facing workforce and housing affordability issues, the benefit to Ketchum is to have a strong and broad statewide coalition, rather than acting alone,” Enourato said last week. “So far, we have seen good support.”
The scope of work for the lobbying firm—as outlined in a city staff report—is:
- To prevent negative or hostile legislation. The report states: “In recent years, the Legislature has taken action to limit city authority on a range of issues (short-term rentals, property taxes, minimum wage, and transportation management companies).”
- To create a coalition of the approximately 20 resort cities in Idaho that use the authority to collect local-option taxes and have other common goals, such as developing workforce housing.
- To develop new legislation concepts, such as using federal COVID-relief funds given to the state to provide grants to cities and counties to address workforce-housing needs, or to allow a 1% real-estate transfer tax in resort cities to support workforce housing. Another initiative could be getting the state to relax its restrictions on cities’ ability to regulate short-term rentals. ￼
