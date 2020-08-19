The Ketchum City Council has agreed to fund up to $1.4 million of the proposed Bluebird Village affordable housing project if it receives tax-credit funding from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and other sources.
The total price of the project, according to a presentation to the council Monday by developer Greg Dunfield, is about $22 million.
Neither the city nor Bluebird Village’s developers will know for whether the project will be approved for months: The IHFA may not announce recipients of its allocation of 9 percent tax-credit financing until as late as December.
According to previous reporting by the Mountain Express, the earmarked funds are intended to boost the project’s chances on the IHFA rubric for tax credit financing. Last year, the Blaine County commissioners made a similar commitment, paying $500,000 in support to an affordable housing project on the site of the former Blaine Manor in Hailey; that project was one of eight to receive the limited, federally issued money during the last round.
Bluebird Village had the largest request of any applicant during that round, seeking a total of $11,273,480 over the ten-year life of the funding.
Since then, though, the overall project has basically doubled in size.
The proposed Bluebird Village community housing is slated to consist of 55 units spread among two buildings on the corner of East Avenue and Fifth Street, currently Ketchum City Hall. The buildings would be connected through a sky bridge.
“This is a hugely important project for our town,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said during a City Council meeting Monday.
According to a development proposal, most of the units will targeted to residents below the area median income. Units will be one to three bedrooms and range in rental price from $565 to $1,427, catering to households making between $16,000 and $60,900 in annual salaries, according to a developer Greg Dunfield’s presentation
to the council. The proposal states that the income restrictions will be in effect for at least 44 years.
Three of the units would be for market-rate housing.
The plan calls for a pair of four-story buildings, with residential units on the top three. The ground floor would have parking stalls, storage, a property management office and retail space that would be sold to Ketchum businesses.
The units will range in size from 640 to 1,130 square feet with internal entrances and external amenities that include decks or patios, storage lockers and bike storage and shared amenities that include a rooftop deck and indoor exercise room.
“This project is a huge opportunity for our community,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said following Dunfield’s presentation.
Dunfield is part of Seattle-based GMD Development, and will be co-developer of the Bluebird Village along with the Ketchum Community Development Corp., a nonprofit arm of the city created in 2006 to work in tandem with the City Council and the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency to create public infrastructure improvements. The KCDC played a role in creating Northwood Place, an affordable housing multi-unit complex that it now manages.
The KURA will also play a vital role in the Bluebird development, setting aside up to $564,860 to support the project via public infrastructure improvements around the development. According to Dunfield, applications for the tax credit financing are due next month, and decisions could be announced between November and the end of December. If the project is awarded the credit, Dunfield said, construction could begin as early as next spring and completed by October 2022.
I see the developer is from Seattle. Great, let's bring all of their problems to Ketchum!
Just make sure you have plenty of space for them to park trucks, atvs, and toys. The apartments should be able to sustain 8 to 10 people.
Finally making sense with a four story building. Build up not out. Smart.
For sure!....who needs to see all the beautiful surrounding views we all moved here to enjoy.[tongue]
You IME trolls are so predictable and easily baited
This project will be an enormous boost to our friends and neighbors living and working in Ketchum. Let's get behind workforce housing to anchor our community, to support our businesses, and to make life more sustainable.
