Ketchum agency eyes affordable housing at downtown site

A public parking lot in central Ketchum is being eyed for development, possibly as community housing targeted at local workers.
The board of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is moving forward with a plan to have a consultant advise and evaluate options for developing its properties on Washington Avenue between First and Second streets. The half-block site immediately north of the Limelight Hotel is currently operated by the city government as a parking lot.
The URA is an independent agency. It uses so-called “tax-increment financing” to fund a variety of improvement projects inside a designated zone. For a set number of years, as property values increase, the financing model directs the sum of increases in property taxes within the zone to the URA, instead of to other taxing agencies. The Ketchum URA will be dissolved in 2030.
The URA board listened to an update from the consultant—Boise-based Agnew-Beck—at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Ellen Campfield Nelson, the Agnew-Beck project manager, and Aaron Mondada, the firm’s outreach specialist, told URA commissioners that a survey they conducted in late 2021 about housing needs in the Wood River Valley found that 1% of the more than 1,100 respondents identified as homeless. An analysis of housing needs in Ketchum determined that 436 households are “at risk” because they are overburdened by costs, are in substandard accommodations or are overcrowded. Including those at-risk households, the Agnew-Beck assessment states that the city needs to establish between 660 and 982 new affordable units by 2030.
With procuring affordable workforce housing a priority for the URA and the city, the URA is now considering the development of workforce housing at the Washington Street site the top potential option for the land. It could also be developed for other uses or sold. Another option could be to develop a mix of community housing and market-rate housing, with the market-rate units helping to subsidize the project.
Suzanne Frick, director of the city’s Planning and Building Department and executive director of the URA, said the URA could choose to use Agnew-Beck’s analyses to eventually issue a request-for-proposals to develop the site. If the URA chose to develop 100% community housing, she said, it could use development bonuses for the housing to build up to five floors high with no commercial space on the ground floor.
Last week, commissioners showed hesitancy to pursue that type of plan.
Commissioner Jim Slanetz, who also serves as a city councilman, said a development entirely comprised of housing—including on the ground level—might have some negative impacts.
“You lose the vibrancy of a downtown when you have just all apartment buildings,” he said.
Commissioner Amanda Breen, also a City Council member, said developing community housing is an obvious choice for the site to meet an obvious need in the city. The true goal is to “get something built,” she said.
Board Chair Susan Scovell said she thinks a housing development should include units for both lower-income and middle-income residents.
Commissioner Gary Lipton said he is “fearful of the cost” and said the high prices of commercial land in the city might make selling a viable option. Based on a recent sale of a nearby property, he said the site might be worth up to $7 million.
Frick said that because land is so valuable, it would be more cost-effective to develop the Washington Avenue site instead of selling it and investing in housing at another site.
Agnew-Beck will bring additional information to the URA board at a future date. ￼
Ketchum had already lost its vibrancy. You have had years to figure out affordable housing… Just put another bank there.
