Ketchum advances plan to rebuild Sun Valley Road

After taking ownership of Sun Valley Road from the state last year—starting from Main Street in Ketchum and extending to a point near Boundary Campground in Sun Valley—the two north-valley cities are moving forward on cooperative plans to reconstruct the road.
Ketchum plans to rebuild its section—the first one-third mile to its city limits—and Sun Valley plans to reconstruct the next 3.3 miles that it owns. Ketchum received $864,600 from the state for the project and Sun Valley received approximately $3.3 million.
Ketchum plans to get bids on the project this month and to launch construction in the late spring, city officials told the City Council on Feb. 22. Ketchum initially planned to spend approximately $1 million on road, sidewalk and pedestrian improvements but could ultimately face a much higher bill.
Ketchum’s section needs a “full rebuild” that could bump the total cost to about $2.2 million, city officials said. City leaders will make a decision on the project after they review bids.
Hold on a minute. What about the portion of highway 75 that runs through Ketchum? It’s about 1000 times worse than SV road. Fix that first.
