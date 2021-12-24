Ketchum leaders took another step forward Monday in the city’s efforts to preserve historically significant buildings in its downtown core.
The City Council voted 4-0 to conduct the second reading of a permanent ordinance that sets the responsibilities and duties of the city’s new Historic Preservation Commission, including its process to review proposed demolition or alteration of downtown buildings determined to be of historical importance.
To enact the ordinance, the council must approve and conduct three readings. A similar, one-year interim ordinance is set to expire Jan. 15.
The city started the effort to preserve historic structures in October 2020, after concerns were raised at City Hall that some historic properties were targeted for sale or redevelopment. The City Council voted to enact a 90-day emergency ordinance that banned the demolition of any buildings on a composed list of historic structures in the city and began a process of eventually adopting an interim—and then a permanent—ordinance aimed at preserving special buildings.
The intent of the ordinance is to try to preserve historically significant structures by adding a review of plans to change them or demolish them and to offer some incentives to maintain the buildings in their original character.
The proposed permanent ordinance establishes the composition of the Historic Preservation Commission and its duties, mainly to maintain a list of historically significant structures and to review applications for alterations to or demolition of those structures. It would also establish an application process, review process and review criteria for proposed exterior alterations or demolition of buildings on the list, as well as rules for demolition of other old buildings. The ordinance would provide relief from some city regulations—such as parking requirements and building codes—as incentives to preserve historic buildings. ￼
