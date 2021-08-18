Ketchum City Council members gave the first vote of approval Monday to the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of approximately $32.2 million.
The 4-0 vote approved the first reading of the ordinance setting the budget. The City Council must approve three readings of the budget ordinance for the spending plan to be fully ratified. The budget includes staff pay increases, funding for capital improvement projects and establishing a fund that the mayor and City Council can use for special initiatives, including support for community housing. It allocates approximately $12.8 million to the city’s General Fund, which covers the day-to-day expenses of the city.
The 2022 fiscal year will run from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
The budget calls for an allowed 3% increase in property taxes, a 4% increase in city staff salaries and the reinstatement of one full-time Police Department patrol position that was defunded because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City employees did not receive pay increases this fiscal year because of economic impacts of the pandemic.
The 2022 budget also includes $73,000 for one-time, tiered staff compensation increases that favor lower-paid employees, as well as $67,000 for market adjustments to increase the salaries for specific jobs.
The budget proposes approximately $2.9 million in spending on capital improvement projects. Planned projects include a redesign of Town Square and upgrades to city parks. It allocates $222,000 for construction of new downtown sidewalks.
The new $864,000 Strategic Initiatives Fund is being established largely with one-time income from federal American Rescue Plan relief funding linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor and City Council would use the money for preferred projects, which they have said would likely be initiatives that support development of workforce housing. Expenditures would have to be approved by the City Council.
The budget also includes $2.8 million in the city’s Community Housing In-Lieu Fund, established with money paid by developers that choose to pay a fee rather than meet requirements to build community housing in development projects. The money could be used for a variety of housing programs, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said, including making tax-credit applications or acquiring land.
Bradshaw said the city is investigating hiring someone—possibly on a contract basis—to work on community-housing initiatives.
“Our budget is aligned with our vision for Ketchum, mainly a city that is vibrant, connected, sustainable and safe,” he said.
The City Council will likely be asked to vote on the second and third readings of the budget ordinance at its Sept. 7 meeting.
