The city of Ketchum has hired six new employees, including some in senior positions at City Hall.
Tara Fenwick is the new city clerk and business administration manager. Fenwick previously worked at Sun Valley Co. directing a team of property managers and accounting specialists responsible for property management services for 10 luxury condominium associations. Prior to that, she was the director for shared services at Farmer’s New World Life Insurance in Bellevue, Wash.; the senior manager for systems engineering and information technology at JC Penney in Plano, Texas; and senior manager at a global call center for the travel website Expedia in Bellevue, Wash.
Kelsie Choma is the new deputy city clerk. Choma’s previous employment included six years as an emergency communications officer and terminal agency coordinator at Blaine County Emergency Communications. Prior to that, she was a regional communications officer for the Idaho State Police. Choma—who has “strong customer service skills,” the city stated—lives in Hailey.
Genoa Beiser is the city’s senior accountant. Previously, Beiser was the accounts receivable clerk at Sun Valley Resort. Prior to that, she was lead administrative clerk for Alaska General Seafoods, working in Seattle and Naknek, Alaska.
Aly Swindley is the city’s new administrative assistant. Previously, she worked for Visit Sun Valley for 10 years as the marketing and business organization’s community relations/office administrator in charge of membership and visitor services. Swindley is “very familiar with businesses and other members of the community because of her long-term position in community relations,” the city stated.
Morgan Landers has been hired to be the city’s senior planner, in its busy Planning and Building Department. Landers—a professional in land planning, real estate development and community development for more than 15 years—recently moved to Ketchum from Eagle, Colo., where she was planning manager for Eagle County, in the mountains west of Denver.
Wes Whitesell has been hired as a senior community service officer. Whitesell worked for the city as a community service officer several years ago and was recently rehired into a more senior position.
“We are delighted to have been able to bring in such a competent team to serve our community,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
