Ketchum City Council members voted Tuesday to accept approximately $201,000 from the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency to cover the costs of demolishing the former City Hall building at 480 East Ave.
The KURA board voted unanimously last month to approve a contract to provide the funding to the city.
Ketchum City Council members in December approved a contract with Bellevue-based Elite Restoration to demolish the building and remove asbestos. The company has since started the project.
The city moved its administrative, fire and police operations to new locations last year. It is providing the .6-acre site on East Avenue to accommodate the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing development.
City officials have said the demolition will likely be completed in the spring.
The URA funds will be deducted from a $1.26 million debt the URA owes to the city. ￼
Probably a lame question, but why is the City paying for the demolition and not the developer?
