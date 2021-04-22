Oregon-based WDC Properties has sold the KETCH I and KETCH II affordable-housing apartment buildings on First Avenue in Ketchum for $9 million.
The side-by-side apartment buildings—at 560 and 580 First Ave.—both have 18 units. The two buildings were developed and built by WDC Properties, based in Portland.
“We enjoyed the opportunity to build much-needed affordable rental housing for the community, and hope for the opportunity to do so again in the future,” said Mark Madden, principal and owner of WDC Properties.
The buyer was not disclosed.
The buildings were completed in 2020. They include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Like GMD of Bluebird, this is an out to town for profit developer. Made his money and he’s out. Leaves us with affordable housing with not enough parking. He seems to have made money doing this at $250k per unit and don’t need four stories. That’s much lower than the likely cost of the Bluebird units at 2x that. How much is GMD making from Bluebird? They say they will own it for 15 years but does anything prevent them from selling out earlier?
Cash flows gonna have to be $1M/year to pencil. Meaning: major rent increases ahead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In