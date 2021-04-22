KETCH
Express photo by Willy Cook

Oregon-based WDC Properties has sold the KETCH I and KETCH II affordable-housing apartment buildings on First Avenue in Ketchum for $9 million.

The side-by-side apartment buildings—at 560 and 580 First Ave.—both have 18 units. The two buildings were developed and built by WDC Properties, based in Portland.

“We enjoyed the opportunity to build much-needed affordable rental housing for the community, and hope for the opportunity to do so again in the future,” said Mark Madden, principal and owner of WDC Properties.

The buyer was not disclosed.

The buildings were completed in 2020. They include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Load comments