Tickets for the Alturas Institute’s Conversations With Exceptional Women conference on Sept. 1-2—featuring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—are now on sale.
The theme this year is “higher ground,” and the conference will be held at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
According to the Alturas Institute website, general admission to the two-day conference is $150 and includes lunch and coffee each day. The Champions VIP ticket ($500) includes general admission plus a VIP reception on Sept. 1, and the Premiere VIP ticket ($1,500) includes general admission, a VIP reception and a VIP “intimate dinner” with speakers at a benefactor’s home on Sept. 2.
For more information about Conversations With Exceptional Women, or to purchase tickets, visit alturasinstitute.com.
