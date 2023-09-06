How can plans for the future of Ketchum serve full-time residents?
That was the key concern last week during a joint work session held to audit the city’s 2014 Comprehensive Plan, the city’s first step towards drafting a new guiding document for the next ten years.
Perry Boyle, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor a few years ago and is a mainstay at public meetings, put the issue to the two boards.
“I’m concerned that this is a comprehensive plan for development rather than a comprehensive plan to enhance the community and quality of life for people who live here,” he said. “We have suffered through that for a long time here.”
Councilwoman Susan Passovoy supported the opinions Boyle expressed.
“I rarely agree with Mr. Boyle, but I do think we seem to be focused on development … and I hope that we have an opportunity to revisit [the plan] with as many interest groups and individuals as we can,” she said.
The consultant hired for the project reported that they have conducted some community outreach to this point and have heard the following, according to Clarion associate Matt Goebel: “[People] say that there needs to be a clearer distinction between community housing and [other] housing. Also, we need to address outdated language and definitions and consider [more] buildout analysis.”
More community input is the plan going forward. Passovoy asked Goebel and his associate Darcie White if they will seek input from the business community in Ketchum. They said they will.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Spencer Cordovano added that Clarion make sure to include input from the Hispanic community in Ketchum. City Councilman Michael David added that renters should be considered, too, as they have been left out of some key decision-making groups in the past.
Ketchum officials also said they plan to write a more detailed code, with cleaned up definitions and new parking requirements and potentially new zones or districts.
Land use codes will also be a big focus of the effort to rewrite the plan and revamp city guidelines. This includes policies on things like adaptive reuse: when an old building is updated to serve a new purpose. Goebel said that the city definitely needs to improve its policies on adaptive reuse, as well as demolition, because numerous historical buildings have been bulldozed without any sort of notation.
“You are losing parts of your history that are not being recorded,” he said.
White noted that many mid-century modern designs are now nearing the 50-year mark, and that other mountain communities, particularly Aspen, have taken to protecting them.
The council and commission agreed with Clarion’s assessment that the eclectic nature of Ketchum’s downtown and neighborhoods are part of its charm.
“[Citizens] don’t want this to be a community like Charleston or Telluride, where [the buildings] are pretty similar in terms of character,” White said.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Tim Carter said that the city no longer needs to focus on bringing more visitors but figuring out how to handle the ones it has.
“The concern is no longer about attracting visitors, it’s about how we manage the overwhelming interest in this place,” he said.
As for the timeline of this process, the group was in agreement that speed is second in importance to content when it comes to the new comprehensive plan.
“The plan will live on for at least 10 years, and this is our chance to take a solid read of the community, Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “It’s important that we get it right.”
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said that a balance of these factors is the right way to go.
“An extra month is one thing, but an extra eight to nine months is another thing,” he said. “We just need to be able to come back and make an informed decision [on what to include in the new plan].”
For now, the Clarion team will take the feedback they received this week and work on a new draft of codes that they can bring to the City Council in four to six weeks. They aim to have that done by the second meeting in October, towards the end of the month.
“It seems like the only way to get started is to get the [code] cleaned up and done while the comprehensive plan investigation goes on,” Planning and Zoning Commissioner Neil Morrow said.
One point that Hamilton brought up is the value of diversity in the community and the inclusion of those values in the comprehensive plan. She said that the city should work to increase its diversity in every sense of the word.
Cordovano agreed, except for one group.
“We don’t want city slickers who will shape Ketchum into a coastal, busy-body sanctuary,” he said.
David said that he thinks the feel of town has changed since the pandemic struck.
“Most businesses have signs that say, ‘Please be nice to us, we’re understaffed,’” he said. “And this isn’t just unique to Ketchum, it’s a lot of resort communities.”
Morrow joked that the city has a bigger foe to worry about.
“If you can find a way to kill ‘mountain modern,’ or find a new architectural design, I think that would save the city all by itself,” he said. ￼
