April Norton is a fifth generation Atlantan who ended up in a mountain town in the same way as many others—on a whim. What started as a vacation and ended with a full flung love affair with the landscape.
Now, she is married to a Jackson Hole native and serves as the first director of the Jackson/Teton County Housing Department. On Tuesday, she spoke at Ketchum’s Community Library, giving some context to the housing crisis in Blaine County by sharing data and anecdotes from across the Idaho and Wyoming border.
“I’m an Excel nerd," she said. "I love to get into the numbers, but I think it’s important to remember we’re really talking about people and we’re talking about community."
Norton told of a pair of school teachers raising a son together in community housing. She mentioned a single mom of four who works as a housekeeper, and wouldn’t be able to afford to live in Jackson without deed restricted workforce housing.
Jackson's goal is to house 65% of its workers locally. Right now it hovers around 60%—a number that Norton said is just about the threshold for the community to keep functioning properly. In Ketchum, only 7% of workers live in town. The goal is to increase that to 40% in the next 10 years, according to the city’s housing action plan. The comparison isn't apples to apples: Unlike Ketchum, there are no other incorporated towns around Jackson in Teton County, Wyoming—in fact, only 3% of the land is privately owned, and only 3% of that land is urban.
“That leaves us with 3% of the 3% available for workforce housing production,” Norton said. About 19% of Blaine County is private land and available for development, according to data collected by the city of Ketchum.
Norton also warned that Blaine County and Ketchum’s reliance on commuters may not always be dependable. In Teton County, Idaho and North Lincoln County, Wyoming—two counties that serve as commuter hubs for Jackson Hole—the average home price jumped 131% and 152%, respectively, from 2015 to 2021.
“Commuting might be a viable option for people in your community right now, but in a few years, even that might not be affordable to them,” she said.
In Jackson, people started to notice when restaurants had to close, dentist offices lost their hygienists and doctor’s appointments backed up weeks, Norton said. That rallied the community together.
“This has been a long time coming, but it really slapped some people in the face—and I think that’s why our housing measures were able to pass,” she said. “Because it’s not just an emergency for the people who need the housing, but for the entire community.”
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said that it’s important for Blaine County residents to look towards towns that have already found solutions for potential answers.
Others in attendance Tuesday were there for the same reason.
“I am here to learn from April, because they are leaps and bounds ahead of where we are,” said Mary Wilson, board member the Spur Community Foundation and part of Wood River Community Housing Trust.
Norton has two other employees in her department. One person who works on housing supply, creating and preserving units. The other, the housing manager, oversees sales, resales, rentals and compliance on all units.
“The first thing I did was create a full-time compliance position. We do compliance on all of our workforce units and affordable units,” Norton said.
There is also a citizen housing advisory board.
“This is my favorite thing that I get to have,” Norton said.
The board is made up of seven people, all experts in their respective fields, appointed by the county commissioners and the town council. They meet at least once a month, and often weekly.
"The town and county said, ‘We have a bunch of funding, why don’t we just be a [financial backer] and partner with people who are experts at developing—our community housing trust, our Habitat for Humanity chapter, but also private sector developers, who have been doing this for a long time?’” Norton said.
So Jackson also ceded much of their duties to nonprofits and developers, who Norton said know more about building than the city or county does.
The city has stuck to what it does best: draft legislation to direct development. That includes minimum density requirements in parts of town, ensuring that no more single-family units can take up high value urban land. Jackson has also moved to allow accessory dwelling units, or secondary living accommodations off of a larger home, in all zones in town. This has been discussed, but not passed, in Ketchum.
The city also has a deed restriction program similar to the Vail Indeed program, which compensates homeowners if they choose to deed restrict their properties for local workers. While Norton said that she thinks the recently adopted Landing Locals program is “great for Ketchum,” she said the economics of it wouldn’t work in Jackson Hole.
All of these efforts are funded through the town and county’s general fund, which amounts to about $2 million a year. In lieu fees generate an additional $1 million, and the Specific Purpose Excise tax—a special type of sales tax in Wyoming to fund voter-approved projects—brings them another $1 million.
Asked by an audience member, Norton said rallying community support for all these measures wasn’t easy, but it is possible.
“Well, we’re still working on it," she said. "It’s about relationships."
