April Norton is a fifth generation Atlantan who ended up in a mountain town in the same way as many others—on a whim. What started as a vacation and ended with a full flung love affair with the landscape.

Now, she is married to a Jackson Hole native and serves as the first director of the Jackson/Teton County Housing Department. On Tuesday, she spoke at Ketchum’s Community Library, giving some context to the housing crisis in Blaine County by sharing data and anecdotes from across the Idaho and Wyoming border.

“I’m an Excel nerd," she said. "I love to get into the numbers, but I think it’s important to remember we’re really talking about people and we’re talking about community."

