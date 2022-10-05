After making plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Serenade Lane in Ketchum, the Idaho Transportation Department has stated it now favors a traditional intersection with stoplights. Courtesy Graphic

Ketchum leaders expressed strong disappointment Monday in hearing news that a top administrator of the Idaho Transportation Department has reversed the agency’s course on building a roundabout at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Serenade Lane, on the south end of town.

The news came during a review by the Ketchum City Council of some elements of ITD’s planned project to widen and improve state Highway 75 from a point south of Elkhorn Road north to River Street. The main elements of the project include: adding a northbound right-turn lane south of Elkhorn Road and lowering the speed limit in the area from 45 mph to 35 mph; establishing two lanes of traffic in each direction from the Elkhorn stoplight to Serenade Lane; and widening the highway from Serenade Lane to River Street—as well as the bridge over Trail Creek—to accommodate bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides.

This year, as ITD has worked to finalize its project design, plans have included constructing a large roundabout at the intersection of the highway and Serenade Lane, which routes motorists west to Second Avenue and the River Run base area of Bald Mountain. However, City Administrator Jade Riley told the City Council on Monday that ITD’s new deputy state director had recently indicated he was against developing the roundabout and instead supports constructing a traditional intersection with stoplights.

