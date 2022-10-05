Ketchum leaders expressed strong disappointment Monday in hearing news that a top administrator of the Idaho Transportation Department has reversed the agency’s course on building a roundabout at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Serenade Lane, on the south end of town.
The news came during a review by the Ketchum City Council of some elements of ITD’s planned project to widen and improve state Highway 75 from a point south of Elkhorn Road north to River Street. The main elements of the project include: adding a northbound right-turn lane south of Elkhorn Road and lowering the speed limit in the area from 45 mph to 35 mph; establishing two lanes of traffic in each direction from the Elkhorn stoplight to Serenade Lane; and widening the highway from Serenade Lane to River Street—as well as the bridge over Trail Creek—to accommodate bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides.
This year, as ITD has worked to finalize its project design, plans have included constructing a large roundabout at the intersection of the highway and Serenade Lane, which routes motorists west to Second Avenue and the River Run base area of Bald Mountain. However, City Administrator Jade Riley told the City Council on Monday that ITD’s new deputy state director had recently indicated he was against developing the roundabout and instead supports constructing a traditional intersection with stoplights.
“I’m very disappointed in the direction the deputy director is going in,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said, noting that the public process of developing the plans has endured for more than three years. “It’s a reversal of everything we’ve been through and everything we’ve looked at, and everything we’ve wanted as a community. And while this reversal has happened, I haven’t given up.”
A roundabout would be safer, Bradshaw said, would create a sense of place and a gateway to the city, and would be “less of an eyesore” than a three-way intersection with raised traffic signals.
All four council members expressed support for the mayor’s firm stance on the roundabout.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said the community had expressed broad—though not unanimous—support for a roundabout at the busy location. She said she was glad the mayor had not given up on the plan.
“Even ITD can move forward with the times and be a little more innovative in the way our country and the world are going in more modern traffic design,” she said.
Riley told the City Council that the reasons ITD is now opposing the roundabout plan are that roundabouts can be difficult for large tractor-trailer trucks to negotiate and that the agency is concerned about setting a precedent in which other resort communities will want to do the same thing on state highways.
One reason the roundabout plan was developed was to keep traffic flowing at the intersection and reduce wait times for drivers.
Councilman Jim Slanetz said he would like ITD to consider that the intersection is the main access point to the biggest ski area in Idaho. Slanetz also noted that state Highway 75 through the Wood River Valley is not a major long-haul trucking route, with most trucks on the highway ending their trips in Ketchum instead of continuing to other points.
“Let’s try to get this done,” Slanetz said.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said she supports the roundabout but has some concerns about how its merge lanes are designed.
Councilman Michael David said he believes the roundabout is “the best and the safest way” to move traffic through the intersection.
“We’re certainly not inventing the roundabout here. They’re all over the place,” he said.
Some motorists would inevitably speed up to get through an intersection with a traffic signal, David said, while a roundabout would force people to slow down as they enter town.
Bradshaw and council members encouraged citizens to attend an ITD open house to review and comment on the project on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum. The event is scheduled to run from 4-7 p.m.
Riley on Monday also gave City Council members updates on the city’s analysis of potentially undergrounding power lines along a significant stretch of the highway project, and on the project design from the Trail Creek bridge to River Street.
Undergrounding power lines from Gem Street to Serenade Lane is estimated to cost $486,000, Riley said, while including the segment from Serenade Lane to Weyyakin Drive would cost an additional $414,000. While ITD will pay for the highway reconstruction and associated elements, the city would have to pay for burying power lines, Riley noted.
The new bridge over Trail Creek would be widened to four traffic lanes but would be striped for only three, Riley said.
Nathan Jerke, ITD’s project manager, said ITD plans to start construction of the project in fall 2025, though it could be a year earlier if plans are complete and funding is released. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In