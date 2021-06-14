The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking input on conceptual design options to improve state Highway 75 from Elkhorn Road, south of Ketchum, north to River Street, on the south end of town, via an online discussion at itdprojects.org/idaho-75-elkhorn-road. The online discussion will be open through June 24.
The website includes short video presentations that will guide participants through each design option being considered. Participants will have the opportunity to provide input and see comments from other community members.
ITD will also host an in-person meeting at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum on Thursday, June 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meeting will be in open-house format. Interested people are invited to stop by at any time during the meeting and visit with project team members who will be available to discuss design options and answer questions.
Growth and development in recent years have resulted in increased congestion on Highway 75, ITD stated in a news release. ITD plans to draft design plans for widening the highway between Elkhorn Road and River Street, rebuilding the Trail Creek Bridge on the south end of Ketchum, and improving drainage and other infrastructure.
“This portion of Idaho 75 is a vital link to the overall corridor and to the Wood River community,” ITD Project Manager Nathan Jerke said. “We are following up on the comments received last year about the proposed improvements in an effort to meet community expectations and needs of the Idaho highway system.”
The in-person meeting will have two identical rooms set up to maximize participation. A limited number of people will be allowed in a room at once, ITD stated. Information covered at the in-person meeting will be identical to information presented in the online meeting.
Comments can be submitted via the website or by calling 208-886-7809, emailing nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov or sending mail to the Idaho Transportation Department (216 S. Date St., Shoshone, ID 83352) at the attention of Nathan Jerke.
