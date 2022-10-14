Stoplight rendering

A stoplight at Serenade Lane in Ketchum is one of several projects that the ITD has scheduled for a two-mile corridor of state Highway 75 between River Street and the bridge near St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center starting in 2025. The light would keep traffic moving during peak tourism seasons better than a roundabout, according to the department.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s decision to move forward with a three-way stoplight at the intersection of Serenade Lane and state Highway 75 in Ketchum—as opposed to a roundabout—was made this summer by a top administrator with backing from other senior officials, a department representative told the Express on Thursday.

The now-scrapped roundabout concept had received strong support from Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, the Ketchum City Council and Sun Valley Co. since its introduction to the general public in 2020.

According to Bradshaw, the circular intersection would be safer, strengthen the city’s sense of place and be less of an “eyesore” than a three-way intersection with raised traffic signals.

Residents browsed presentation boards for more than three hours during an ITD open house at the Limelight Hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The ITD is planning to widen the stretch of state Highway 75 from Serenade Lane to the Hospital Bridge to four lanes across, removing the need for the “zipper merge” near the Base Camp gas station. Some homeowners who live on Neils Way shared concerns about pulling out into four lanes of traffic on Tuesday.

