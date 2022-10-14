The Idaho Transportation Department’s decision to move forward with a three-way stoplight at the intersection of Serenade Lane and state Highway 75 in Ketchum—as opposed to a roundabout—was made this summer by a top administrator with backing from other senior officials, a department representative told the Express on Thursday.
The now-scrapped roundabout concept had received strong support from Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, the Ketchum City Council and Sun Valley Co. since its introduction to the general public in 2020.
According to Bradshaw, the circular intersection would be safer, strengthen the city’s sense of place and be less of an “eyesore” than a three-way intersection with raised traffic signals.
Sun Valley Co., too—which owns part of the corner—had expressed interest in a roundabout over other alternatives.
“However, in a meeting our project team had with [Sun Valley Co. then-General Manager and President] Tim Silva in 2021, Silva said he is supportive of anything that would improve the highway, supportive of the roundabout, but not opposed to the signal,” ITD Project Manager Nathan Jerke told the Express.
According to the ITD, a signalized intersection would route traffic west to the River Run base area of Bald Mountain and north into downtown Ketchum much more efficiently than a roundabout.
“The project team is continuing design of the intersection with the signal until directed otherwise,” Jerke told the Express.
According to Jerke, the ITD’s chief deputy, Dan McElhinney—a former top Caltrans administrator who served California’s San Joaquin Valley and San Francisco Bay Area districts—made the decision to discontinue plans for a roundabout “early this summer” after discussing intersection options with senior ITD officials “in depth.”
The decision was relayed to the general public by Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley at a Ketchum City Council meeting on Oct. 3.
Jerke said that McElhinney and the group ultimately identified “multiple factors” making the signalized intersection a better option for traffic flow. An operational and safety analysis completed for the ITD by Nebraska-based consulting firm HDR Engineering in 2020 also heavily weighed into the decision, he said.
HDR’s analysis compared several alternatives—a stop sign-controlled intersection like what exists now, a signal-controlled intersection with and without a left turn off Serenade Lane, and both a single- and two-lane roundabout with and without left turns off Serenade.
According to that report, a signalized intersection would have “the least amount of travel delay by the 2047 design year.” HDR also found that the traffic-light option would bring the intersection to a “D” level of service by 2047, while a roundabout would bring the rating down to an “F,” Jerke said.
He added that a traditional stoplight intersection at Serenade Lane would help create gaps in traffic during morning and afternoon peak travel periods, making it easier for anyone trying to turn onto the highway from commercial and residential developments between Serenade Lane and River Street.
A stoplight intersection would also allow the ITD to construct a signal-protected left turn onto Serenade to reduce vehicle buildup and promote better flow “by getting turning traffic out of the way of through movements,” Jerke said. It would further enable safe pedestrian crossing, which a roundabout would not allow, he said.
Jerke also noted several issues with a roundabout. For one, drivers would more readily respond to a stoplight as opposed to a roundabout, he said—a concept known as “driver expectancy”—and a roundabout would present some challenges with snow removal.
Large commercial trucks would also “generally need to slow to under 5 mph to navigate the two-lane roundabout, increasing delay for all vehicles behind them,” he said.
Jerke said a truck apron was considered around the island part of the roundabout, but even with that it would still be difficult for large trucks to get around.
“The ITD Senior Leadership Team met with members of the Idaho trucking community and have reported back to the department that roundabouts are not a favorable condition for the easy flow of commercial vehicles,” he said.
The roundabout that was designed was also too small to function properly, Jerke said, and if enlarged—as deemed necessary—it would infringe on nearby properties, the downhill slope onto Serenade Lane and Trail Creek to the west.
The entire roundabout would thus need to be moved either to the east, taking out a home along Garnet Street; to the north, taking out Lift Tower Lodge; or to the south, infringing on the Reinheimer Ranch property, “which would also have been too far away from the Serenade intersection to be useful,” Jerke said.
“When large enough and with bypass lanes, roundabouts can work for commercial traffic, but this roundabout was not proposed to fit these conditions,” he said.
Open house promotes civil discourse
The roundabout is one of several projects that the ITD has scheduled for a two-mile corridor of state Highway 75 between River Street and the bridge near St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center starting in 2025.
On Tuesday, the department held an informal public scoping meeting at the Limelight Hotel for several hours to gauge community support for the overall project, which will also widen the stretch of road from the Elkhorn stoplight to Serenade Lane to four lanes across and construct a three-lane bridge over Trail Creek.
Jerke said most questions and concerns focused on the Serenade Lane intersection.
“Not all people were angry about a signal and not all are in favor of a roundabout, but most wanted to know why a signal was the choice,” he said. “It was a successful in-person meeting, and we’re hoping for continued interaction with the online portion of the meeting over the next week or so.”
Connie Jones, ITD senior environmental planner, said she found the event “actually very pleasant.”
“I don’t think people have agreed with all of our decisions, but it’s easier to be more respectful face-to-face,” she said.
Ketchum resident Brian Eggleton told the Express that he went to the open house to ask questions and gain a “more balanced” perspective on the intersection plans.
“Two days a week I have to drive south, so this would impact me, sitting in traffic,” he said. “I understand that that intersection is going to have to change. That’s being realistic, and I embrace that change.
“But another stoplight on Highway 75 in Ketchum is not what the community wants or needs.”
Eggleton said one thing he hadn’t thought of before going to the open house was that the ITD had to factor in a 22-year lifespan of the new design.
“They were looking at maybe a longer-term horizon than I had considered, in terms of their traffic forecast. But that is the big question,” he said. “Larger communities kind of know where their population is going, but that [data] on growth is not really available here.”
When asked if the ITD would be open to reconsidering other alternatives such as a roundabout, Jerke responded that a formal traffic analysis would need to be conducted and prove that a roundabout would offer “the same or better functionality” as a signal.
“Each intersection [in Idaho] is analyzed for optimal functionality in the long term for all users. This intersection in no different and was reviewed for this criteria, and a signal offers the best functionality,” Jerke said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
ITD, what if you are wrong about this traffic light at Serenade? Can you possibly understand what a nightmare we are facing here in the valley? You think a traffic light will keep Main St traffic moving? That seems crazy. Roundabouts keep traffic moving. Stop lights "STOP" traffic. As a result, traffic will be backing up on Main St all the way to Saddle Rd. This will absolutely cripple Ketchum.
Then what? You change your mind? What happens if you are wrong about your traffic light plan? The consequences could kill the business, livelihoods and community of Ketchum and Sun Valley. At this point, you admit that you don't really know what the best plan is. You can't predict the result of this massive decision. We all need to wake up because once this decision is made, there is no going back. It could destroy us.
Great ! Lets fix something that isn't a problem.
Seems legitimate analysis was conducted...I wonder what they'd say about the coming debacle on Warm Springs where our Council is pushing a roundabout... just like they did with the short-lived crossing debacle at Main and SV.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In