The cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley are set to take ownership of a well-traveled road connecting the two communities after the Idaho Transportation Board voted to relinquish and transfer the so-called “Idaho Highway 75 Spur”—locally named Sun Valley Road.
In its meeting in Jerome on Thursday, the board voted to delegate ownership of 3.6 miles of the road and provide a sum of $4,180,000 to Blaine County, which has agreements to subsequently transfer ownership and the funding to the cities. Under state law, the state cannot directly assign ownership of land to cities.
Blaine County has agreements with both cities to complete the transfers. The Ketchum City Council approved its agreement on April 19. The Sun Valley City Council approved its own agreement in a special meeting on Monday.
Under the agreements, the Idaho Transportation Department is delegating ownership of Sun Valley Road, starting from state Highway 75 and extending to a point near Boundary Campground and the beginning of Trail Creek Road. The first one-third mile—from Main Street in Ketchum to the city limits—will be transferred from state ownership to Ketchum, and the next 3.3 miles will be transferred to Sun Valley.
As part of the plan, Ketchum will receive $864,600, which could be used to repair, rehabilitate and maintain the road. The city intends to do preliminary planning to rebuild the road and improve access under Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines later this year, city officials have said.
Sun Valley will receive $3,315,400, which it plans to use to rebuild the deteriorated road—including in the city’s “Gateway” area between Ketchum and Sun Valley Resort—and complete other improvements identified as necessary. Mayor Peter Hendricks said he plans to meet with city staff to determine future projects on the road.
On Monday, Hendricks told the City Council that the funding will likely be distributed before June 30. A motion by Councilman Keith Saks to allow the mayor to sign the agreement passed by a 4-0 vote.
“It’s certainly something we’ve been working on for a long time,” Saks said. “We should put it to bed.”
Hendricks initiated discussions about the transfer with ITD more than two years ago amid concerns about the condition of the road, which feeds significant volumes of traffic into Sun Valley, as well as back to Ketchum. The stretch through the Sun Valley “Gateway” has been marked with numerous cracks and potholes.
ITD refers to Sun Valley Road as the Idaho Highway 75 Spur because it has been a state-owned “spur” of the main highway. ITD stated in a presentation earlier this year that the spur “does not have continuity with the rest of the state highway system” and took secondary status to Highway 75 in maintenance and resources.
“Abandoning the highway would allow the local jurisdictions to have more control over improvements, design and maintenance activities,” the presentation stated.
Discussions about the transfer of ownership have occurred over the past 25 years, stated a February 2020 letter from the Board of Blaine County Commissioners to ITD requesting the transfer.
“The Board assures the ITD that the county has worked closely with the cities to ensure they are committed to maintaining this road as a public right of way to be used by all,” the letter stated.
ITD stated that the discussions were renewed in earnest in 2019.
ITD officials still must sign its official transfer agreement with Blaine County, said Jessica Williams, an ITD public information officer.
