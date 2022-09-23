22-08-03-toni's-ice-cream-roland-5.jpg

Toni Bogue holds some of the fresh ingredients that go from her garden to her ice cream.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The degree of thought that Toni Bogue puts into her ice cream is not evident to the average customer whose experience with the brand might only go as far as tasting her product.

Each batch Bogue releases, which contains about 40 pints, is the culmination of dozens of hours of effort of gardening, testing and mixing. Over the past 22 years, Bogue has tried just about everything and figured out exactly what she wants out of her ice cream.

“I don’t use any GMO’s. I don’t use any starch in my ice cream—starch creates a kind of thick coating which gives a different mouthfeel. I want mine to have a cleaner finish,” she said.

22-08-03-toni's-ice-cream-6-roland.jpg

Toni Bogue pours ice cream into their pint containers.
22-08-03-toni's-ice-cream-roland-2.jpg

Pints stacked and ready to be filled at Toni’s factory.
22-08-03-toni's-ice-cream-roland-4.jpg

Toni Bogue pours ingredients into the mixer.
22-08-03-toni's-ice-cream-roland-7.jpg

A tricycle that hangs from the ceiling at Toni’s headquarters.

