The degree of thought that Toni Bogue puts into her ice cream is not evident to the average customer whose experience with the brand might only go as far as tasting her product.
Each batch Bogue releases, which contains about 40 pints, is the culmination of dozens of hours of effort of gardening, testing and mixing. Over the past 22 years, Bogue has tried just about everything and figured out exactly what she wants out of her ice cream.
“I don’t use any GMO’s. I don’t use any starch in my ice cream—starch creates a kind of thick coating which gives a different mouthfeel. I want mine to have a cleaner finish,” she said.
Wood River Valley natives and visitors alike know Toni for her creative, natural flavors like wild rose and honey, pine nut butter and honey, and honey chamomile.
“I love honey,” she laughed.
“I try to think of classics and then think of a way to twist it,” she said. “So, for example, peanut butter and honey is a childhood favorite, but it’s kind of boring. So I thought pine nuts would be good because they have such a great flavor, especially when toasted, and they’re kind of fatty, so I thought it would work for the chemistry.”
Bogue’s job requires her to be equal parts tastemaker and chemist. An idea might work on paper, but how it turns out in the blender is a whole other story.
“You have to make sure the composition is right, which is just something I know how to do at this point after doing it so long,” she said. “For example, if you are using a lot of peanut butter in your ice cream, you have to watch the air [levels] because otherwise it can end up being really greasy.”
Bouge said she starts with the chemistry, then makes sure that her ice cream has “dimension,” which she explains means “a balance of flavors, so you’re not noticing anything overall.
This abstract approach to flavor creation has allowed her to come up with many notable outside-the-box products.
“It’s just fun to play around,” she said. “One time I had a bunch of tiny cherry tomatoes in the garden. So I sun dried them to make them sweeter and then made an olive oil vanilla-based ice cream and added them to that.”
Not every experiment is a success.
“A restaurant at Sun Valley [Resort] wanted a caramelized bacon and toasted almond ice cream. So I smoked almonds at home, candied bacon—it was a ton of work. I had this vision of it being amazing and it was such a bust,” she said with a big laugh.
“Under no circumstances should anyone have eaten that.”
Toni feels confident in her ability to try new things because of the unwavering community support she’s received over the years.
“This is just a community that really supports different foods and foods made locally,” she said. “I mean, I don’t have any culinary training; I’m all self taught. I was working as a teacher’s aide at the Community School and at Sushi on Second when I started this business in 2000.”
The first ice cream Bogue ever made was for Sushi on Second after a long time employee in charge of the practice left. Toni quickly realized she liked it— and, maybe more importantly, was good at it.
This led to a long stint of backbreaking work.
“For the first four or five years I had another job and I would go to work at 8 in the morning to make ice cream and then at around 4, I would go to Sushi On Second, then from about 10 to 1 I would make ice cream again, and at 1 I would drive all my drunk friends home from the bars.”
Bogue doesn’t miss this lifestyle one bit.
Ultimately, she says, she just wanted to be able to build a life for herself in the town she loves.
“I just wanted to be here [in Ketchum], whatever it took,” she said. “This is a difficult place to make it.”
As for what ice cream lovers can expect from Toni on the horizon, she promised more seasonal, all natural flavors.
“I’ve never made anything with butternut squash, and I want to do something with that. Something warm, maybe banana flambe. We need some warm flavors with clove and cinnamon and ginger,” she said, perking up as another potential flavor combination clicked in her head.
