The much-discussed permanent ordinance meant to guide development in the downtown core—which is being fashioned from a temporary ordinance put in place last fall and that expires in October—took a more defined shape last Tuesday as the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission offered guidance on which parts of the interim ordinance worked and which parts did not ahead of next week’s public hearing that should feature lots of commentary.
The City Council hopes to draft the ordinance and adopt the changes early this fall.
Next week, the P&Z will meet again at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 to go over the ordinance again and gauge updates since the previous meeting.
Last week, Commission Chair Neil Morrow said that the interim ordinance may have been a tad bit too rigid.
“We do probably have some issues within the ordinance that we need to tweak, because if we don’t, we’re going to get the same type of project on every lot,” he said.
Two primary stipulations of the interim ordinance that staff proposed changing were the cap on penthouse size and the amount of commercial space required on the ground floor of mixed use projects. In the interim ordinance, penthouses were capped at 3,000 square feet and mixed-use buildings were required to dedicate 55% of their ground floor space to commercial uses. Complaints to staff were that these rules encourage buildings that looked far too similar: with moderate sized penthouses, and limited space for anything else but commercial use on the ground floor.
Numerous public commenters, some from the development community, testified that these rules needed to be changed in order for projects to make sense financially.
“[Penthouses] are not attractive to buy at 750 square feet or 1,000 square feet. They have to be up to 3,500 square feet in order to be attractive to the consumer,” said longtime Wood River Valley developer Jack Bariteau.
Bob Crosby, government affairs director at the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, said that he thinks commercial requirements should be kept to the immediate center of town.
“I think expanding the Community Core 1 zone is a great idea. That is where retail should be, but why require 40% of the ground floor to be commercial space everywhere else in the community core?” he asked. “Let’s put retail where it should be and not require it anywhere else.”
Morrow said that the revised commercial space requirement figure—40%—might still be too high, but there is room down the road to change it. Most members of the commission and some of the public endorsed a figure closer to 30%.
“Even if we put this through as an ordinance, it’s not like for the next 10 years we can’t make adjustments,” he said. “If it turns out the economy changes and 40% isn’t enough or is too much, as long as we have an outlet for that, I am okay with it not being perfect right now.”
Commissioner Tim Carter said he thinks starting smaller creates a better scenario for the development community.
“I don’t want it at zero, but I do think 30% might make things more flexible,” he said. Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba agreed, and asked Planning and Building Director Morgan Landers where the 40% figure came from.
Landers said that when the city researched past development scenarios and tried to identify the ideal size for a commercial space in downtown Ketchum, they came up with 700 to 1,000 square feet. Landers added that changing the figure to 35% or even 30% would still land them “in the sweet spot,” for the size of a usable commercial unit.
City staff members also recommended that Ketchum move forward with a reduction in minimum residential density for completely residential projects.
The commission also endorsed parking exemptions for personal services businesses. City staff recommended that the commission eliminate a provision allowing certain requirements to be adjusted subject to the review and approval of a conditional use permit by the P&Z.
Thanks in part to public input, a part of the interim ordinance that will not be included in the permanent version are limitations on the amount of additional parking that developments are permitted to provide.
Some of the commenters at Tuesday’s meeting said that the city is requiring too much parking as it is.
“The parking [rules] are the blocker for getting more units in these buildings downtown,” public commenter Mike Carr said of the requirements and other provisions that designate how much parking is needed for new developments. “Parking should be marketing, and that’s where it should go. Parking is an anchor. Density is not being achieved based on the parking requirement.”
Commissioner Susan Passovoy disagreed.
“Everybody’s got a car, and people who want to live here won’t be giving up their cars. Even though we have adequate parking spaces, people want their spaces protected,” she said.
“I agree with those comments, parking is the hardest part of this,” Moczygemba said. She added that she goes “back and forth” on whether the city should require parking for units less than 750 square feet; currently, it does not.
Some pieces of the interim ordinance won’t change: There is still no net loss of dwelling units allowed on residential projects, certain parking exemptions for office and retail spaces, required comprehensive plan conformance, pre-application terms of approval, and the expansion of the commercial and downtown area down Sun Valley Road.
“This allows for a wider range of commercial uses permitted for properties with frontage along River Street between Leadville Avenue and Second Ave.,” Landers said.
There will be some areas in which consolidation of lots is and will continue to be permitted. Bariteau endorsed this.
“Consolidation of lots is really important if you’re going to have efficiency of scale and cost in a mix of uses with penthouses that pay for everything underneath,” he said.
One point brought up in public comment was raised by a local business owner named Thia Konig. Konig owns a photography studio in the old Perry’s building. Konig said that she was one of the first Airbnb hosts in the valley and has seen the market shift from primarily being locals looking for an extra revenue stream to out of town interests with large amounts of capital that buy and run a series of rental properties in town. Konig suggested that maybe different rates be created for renters using their primary vs. secondary or even tertiary property.
“That’s interesting, and I definitely think we should take that into account,” Carter said.
Passovoy agreed.
Finally, there were a few small items Landers called “housekeeping,” which includes process improvements to reduce uncertainty, clarification of code requirements to decrease inconsistencies and reduction of regulatory barriers for accessory dwelling unit development. Additionally, the city will no longer differentiate between standard and long lots for any of these qualifications.
One similar issue that was raised is that the “no net loss of units” provision applies only to residential units. Commissioner Spencer Cordovano said he thinks that should apply to commercial units too.
Also presented during this discussion Tuesday was a commercial demand analysis that claims that current demand for office space is met, while Ketchum could capture up to $60,000 of additional retail and restaurant space based on current sales spent outside the city.
Certain public commenters disagreed with this assertion.
“There is nowhere near that kind of commercial demand here in Ketchum,” Bariteau said. “I know this because I have lived here for 20-plus years, even with the generational change and changes [brought by] the pandemic.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission also discussed the ordinance and its merits a few times in the spring. The City Council will take their first looks at these changes soon. The next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will come at the end of the month on Aug. 22. That meeting will include a public hearing in which more thoughts from citizens at large and members of the development community will be heard. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Buried in this article is the point that the ordinance will make it easier to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). Given that ADUs cannot be restricted from becoming short term rentals, this ordinance is a gift to AirBNB and will increase the number of STRs in Ketchum. It is totally at odds with what the council says it stands for (housing for working people), but then that is par for the course for this council and p&z, who have been all-in on subsidizing tourism as much as possible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In