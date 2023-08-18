Ketchum Construction; welding; ordinance 1234

Ketchum’s interim ordinance is intended to increase “residential density and vibrancy” downtown.

The much-discussed permanent ordinance meant to guide development in the downtown core—which is being fashioned from a temporary ordinance put in place last fall and that expires in October—took a more defined shape last Tuesday as the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission offered guidance on which parts of the interim ordinance worked and which parts did not ahead of next week’s public hearing that should feature lots of commentary.

The City Council hopes to draft the ordinance and adopt the changes early this fall.

Next week, the P&Z will meet again at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 to go over the ordinance again and gauge updates since the previous meeting.

