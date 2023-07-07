Ketchum officials are getting their first crack at making permanent an interim ordinance aimed at steering rapid downtown development, suggesting potential changes informed by data collected by the city over the past few months.
Introduced last fall, the ordinance was put in place as a response to building trends in the downtown core that do not meet the city’s goals of dense, mixed-use buildings with community housing and ground-level retail or restaurant space. The ordinance applies to projects that had not completed the design review process before Oct. 17, 2022. The ordinance sunsets after a year.
As Ketchum Planning Department Head Morgan Landers explained last fall, the interim ordinance has five main provisions: establishing minimum residential density standards; limiting the ability to consolidate lots; prohibiting net loss of units; adding retail and office parking exemptions; and, various rules aimed at making sure designs “conform with the comprehensive plan.” The fifth provision addressing the comprehensive plan would allow the city to regulate the minimum amount of commercial square footage in mixed-use projects and the maximum size of individual residential units, set limitations on exceeding parking minimums (except for public or community housing parking) and ban below-grade community housing units.
Up for discussion now are whether the interim ordinance’s provisions on minimum density, commercial space, parking exemptions downtown and the size limitations on penthouses pass into lasting city law, which could shape the redevelopment of downtown Ketchum for years to come.
The interim ordinance required 55% of ground floor space in projects to be used for commercial purposes, like a restaurant or shop.
Ketchum has been working with Holst Architecture and Economic and Planning Systems to conduct commercial demand and financial feasibility analyses in advance of crafting the law.
The data, said Landers, has revealed some notable takeaways about business in the city. For Landers, the data-heavy approach is already an improvement over past efforts.
“We acknowledge that the data will never be perfect, but the data we have is better than using anecdotal experiences like we have in the past,” she said.
The two questions Holst sought out were whether the city has enough commercial space to support economic health, and whether the interim ordinance, as written, allows for the development of feasible projects.
Holst also looked at how much spending is captured by businesses in town versus what percent “leaks” and is spent elsewhere. Based on analysis, a little over a third of sales come from outside the city, which includes day visitors, county residents and more. Twenty percent of sales are from permanent residents, just less than 20% from seasonal residents, and 26% from overnight visitors.
Hoslt built its model on a “conservative” population growth rate of 1.5% annually. As the permanent and seasonal populations grow over time, Holst projected there will be additional opportunities for more retail, food and beverage and services space. Calculations estimate that the city could accommodate 60,000 square feet of demand for commercial space if some of the outside spending is brought back into Ketchum. Assumed population growth and general growth of demand will require 40,000 square feet of commercial space and 32,000 square feet of office space.
City staff told the P&Z last week that they believe the ordinance’s provisions on commercial demand requirements and minimum density requirements have been positive additions to the city’s code thus far.
But in a meeting Monday, Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton asked if area businesses can generate enough revenue to cover the expensive rent that would come with a large, ground floor commercial space downtown.
“My concern is that this study says we need a bunch of commercial spaces built, which might cost [something like] $20,000 a month to rent,” she said. “We’ve seen that a lot in our town, where there is commercial space but it sits empty because there is no business willing or able to pay for that space.”
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said that other towns that have let market forces decide what amount of commercial demand is appropriate have faltered because residential space is more lucrative for developers.
“What we have seen in other markets, particularly resort markets, [is] people shifting from living in residential areas to the commercial core,” he said. “It kills the vibrancy. Other resort towns have had to regulate how things get built, because right now you’re going to get more [money for] residential space than you will for commercial space.”
Rachel Shindman, vice president at Holst, said that at this stage, the company is more focused on quantifying demand before they will move on to policy considerations and specifics, such as the use, size and cost of these spaces.
Shindman added that there are four “levers” that determine how feasible a project is: the number and size of high-end penthouse units; achievable sales price, which is very market dependent; land prices and stock of sites available for development; and national and regional economic conditions. The number and size of high-end penthouses was up for discussion because the interim ordinance limits their size, which, the study found, is bad for business
This takeaway was a tough pill to swallow for some members of the Planning and Zoning Commission last week, as penthouses typically end up in the hands of out-of-town residents and not members of the local workforce. Holst found that in order for multi-story, mixed use projects to make financial sense for developers downtown, they need penthouse units—and usually more than one. Costing about $2,000 per square foot, money generated by penthouses can subsidize other aspects of a plan, developers say; Flexibility on penthouse size is the most common request that the city gets in terms of interim ordinance conditional use permits, according to Landers.
A model conducted by Holst illustrated the point. Two scenarios were presented, both involving a seven-unit housing development that meets minimum density requirements. The first scenario had one penthouse, while the second had two. In the second scenario, EPS said “the development scenario’s internal rate of return was increased by over 11%,” according to the report.
The challenges to creating a new commercial space in town are mainly the availability and the high cost of land, as well as potential hiring struggles for businesses once they open. P&Z Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba asked about the finding that the interim ordinance’s standard requiring 55% of ground floor space to be used as commercial space hasn’t worked everywhere.
“It was identified that the 55% minimum commercial space doesn’t work on those large lots,” she said. “I wonder if it could be based on street frontage, because corner lots could better provide retail space. I still want to go back to Holst’s diagrams and go back to our perceived demand.”
Landers said that her staff doesn’t think of the 55% figure as a “function of demand,” but more of a rough figure to allow some flexibility while keeping the ground floor of buildings around town from being “cannibalized” by amenities and garages, she said.
The Holst study found that on three standard types of lots in downtown Ketchum the commercial space requirements don’t always create a well organized project.
“In those interior long lots, this [55%] requirement was resulting in a lot of awkward configurations that might work for a restaurant space but not so much a retail space,” Shindman said.
Landers said the city doesn’t need metrics to know that the lack of employees is hurting Ketchum’s economic potential.
Moczygemba asked whether the new commercial space that will be built in coming years will be more expensive, or if supply and demand will level prices out.
“Unlike houses, you have more desirable spaces and people that are very willing to move,” Landers said. “Housing decisions are more emotional decisions. More [open] space creates opportunity for the space that’s vacated to be filled with vendors who can only afford less.”
The ordinance rewrite has been broken down into three phases. The first phase consisted of project scoping, data gathering and an audit of the comprehensive plan.
The most recent comprehensive plan, Ketchum’s guiding document outlining goals and vision for the future, was written in 2014. Already, city staff said, it may be out of date.
“Although the plan was adopted just nine years ago, demographic shifts seen during the pandemic and increased development pressures have spurred discussions about Ketchum’s future growth, housing, transportation, disaster preparedness, and resource management,” stated a packet published by the city in March.
Those efforts were jointly run by city staff and a hired consultant, as well as the City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission. Additionally, a “conceptual public engagement plan” to determine the public outreach strategy was drafted, identifying the “who, how, and what of the engagement approach,” according to the city packet.
The second phase included the actual rewrite of the plan. City staff drafted a summary of the public engagement efforts, as well as an updated plan ready for consideration and adoption by the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council. In the spring, the city estimated that that part of the process would take about six months. That lines up the process to end around late 2023 or early 2024. City Administrator Jade Riley said the rewrite will cost between $150,000 and $180,000 and will be supported with one-time funds.
“We will be higher than the department’s authorized budget. We would not need to be dipping into the fund balance—it would be through additional revenues that we anticipate this year,” he said in the spring.
The final phase consists of a rewrite of city land use regulations. That will take as long as two years, according to staff.
Soon the city will hold public open houses to hear from the community on this project. The first draft of the permanent ordinance will be available in close to a month, according to the city. After the Planning and Zoning Commission reviews the plans again, the City Council will discuss the ordinance and conduct the standard three readings before it is put in place this fall.
Hamilton said that the intensive findings have been worth the time.
“We have gotten a lot of pushback using the term feasibility,” she said. “There are a lot of unpredictable aspects to it, but it’s nice to see an ordinance [with which] we don’t end up with the same building for every project. [All of this work] will make the final ordinance better.” ￼
They hypocrisy of the mayor has few limits it would seem. He sold us on Blubeord as housing for teachers, first responders and health care workers. We now know that was a lie, and his preference policy priorities retirees. He also justified Bluebird as a residential building in the commercial zone as critical to “vibrancy” in the core. Now he has done a 180 and acknowledges that residential crowds out retail and hurts vibrancy when it replaces commercial. He seems very flexible in his thinking. I wonder what his developer friends are asking him to do now? I bet he changes his mind on the 3000sf limit on penthouses he had insisted on in the interim ordinance.
