Downtown Ketchum; development caption

Downtown development remains a pressing issue to Ketchum officials.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Ketchum officials are getting their first crack at making permanent an interim ordinance aimed at steering rapid downtown development, suggesting potential changes informed by data collected by the city over the past few months.

Introduced last fall, the ordinance was put in place as a response to building trends in the downtown core that do not meet the city’s goals of dense, mixed-use buildings with community housing and ground-level retail or restaurant space. The ordinance applies to projects that had not completed the design review process before Oct. 17, 2022. The ordinance sunsets after a year.

As Ketchum Planning Department Head Morgan Landers explained last fall, the interim ordinance has five main provisions: establishing minimum residential density standards; limiting the ability to consolidate lots; prohibiting net loss of units; adding retail and office parking exemptions; and, various rules aimed at making sure designs “conform with the comprehensive plan.” The fifth provision addressing the comprehensive plan would allow the city to regulate the minimum amount of commercial square footage in mixed-use projects and the maximum size of individual residential units, set limitations on exceeding parking minimums (except for public or community housing parking) and ban below-grade community housing units.

