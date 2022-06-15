Those looking to build in the north Wood River Valley are going to have to be patient, with city officials and local architects reporting a multi-year wait time in the process for design, permitting, demolition and construction.
Valuations and the number of permits issued in Ketchum has swelled as the city’s population increased 25% from 2019 to 2020. The historic annual growth rate is 1%. In both Ketchum and Sun Valley, the number of permits being issued has leveled off while valuations continue to rise.
The shift is due to a variety of economic factors, said Travis Killmer, a partner at Williams Partners Architects in Ketchum.
“There are multiple factors causing this. Increased land cost is one. Labor is getting more expensive. Increased price of materials is another,” he said. “For example, summer 2020 we had a project under construction and wood jumped up. Well, that was one [material needed for] building. Fast forward two years to now, and all the building materials have shot up.”
City planning staff, architects, developers and construction crews are working at capacity with the number of ongoing projects. Still, demand remains as high as ever.
“I would say we’re booked a year and a half to two years out, just with all the design and construction,” said Killmer.
Sun Valley Community Development Director Brittany Skelton said that Ketchum and Sun Valley have unique parameters that create this environment.
“Unlike Hailey or Bellevue, where you have potential for a lot of new land subdivisions, we just don’t have the opportunity,” she said. “Our city limits are just way more packed in.”
Construction in Sun Valley likely reached its peak in 2021, said City Administrator Walt Femling.
“Single family homes construction is still busy, but is trailing off a little bit for this year,” he said.
Femling mentioned that Sun Valley also has a couple of multi-family developments in the works. A project for somewhere between 19-23 townhomes is in the works for Elkhorn Village, as well as a project for six stand alone houses grouped together elsewhere in Sun Valley.
Ketchum Planning and Building Director Suzanne Frick said that the city is on pace to grant fewer total permits this year than last, largely because many of the projects that have come to them have been bigger, multi-story buildings as opposed to single family homes. These larger projects require more scrutiny and have been where much of city officials have focused their efforts.
“When the pandemic hit, we saw an explosion of residential development, both construction of new units and remodeling of current ones,” Frick said. “Now, we’re seeing many of the vacant lots in the community core district of Ketchum becoming the subject of development interest for larger projects.”
Frick cited the proposed developments at 1st Avenue and Sun Valley Road (currently Antique Alley), 5th and Main streets (the old Formula Sports building) and Fourth and Main streets (often called “Hot Dog Hill”) as examples.
This trend towards larger projects has played a part in the increase in property valuations in Ketchum. Even as the number of permits issued will likely fall short of last year’s total of 134—the city has granted just 42 permits this year, in addition to six demolition permits—valuations will likely surpass last year’s total. Valuations for those 134 projects totaled $98 million, while this year’s projects are valued at $36 million thus far. Currently, that leaves the total value per permit at a lower rate than last year, which Frick says will change as some of the larger projects still in the pipeline are issued their permits through a more exhaustive process than the review of a permit for a single family home.
In Sun Valley, the city boosted their Community Development Department from three full time employees and one part time employee, to five full time ones. This was done to keep pace with the volume of permit applications, as well as demand for routine inspections after the record breaking 2021 the city encountered.
Since 2016, Sun Valley has issued between 150-200 building permits per year. However, valuations have climbed significantly in that time. They doubled from 2019 to 2020, going from about $32 million to $63 million, and then jumped to $94.5 million in 2021. This year, valuations are not on pace to break last year’s record, says Femling, but will still be high. Five months into the year, total valuations in Sun Valley sit at $50.5 million.
Looking forward, there is no reason to expect the trends of rising home values and prices to stop, said Jeff Williams, founder of the architecture firm Williams Partners.
“I think it’s really hard for us to know, but I don’t see prices going down, barring any kind of big recession,” he said. “There is too much scarcity, whether it’s laborers, land or something else.”
Fellow partner Brenda Moczygemba said, “That’s the million dollar question, isn’t it?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In