The Ketchum City Council passed its fiscal year 2024 budget on Tuesday, setting in stone a plan for the start of the fiscal year, Oct. 1, which officials expect will reflect a bit of a slowdown in pandemic-inspired outdoor travel.

The budget assumes $39.7 million in planned expenses and funds, more than 2023’s total of $37.9 million. But, according to City Administrator Jade Riley, Ketchum might see fewer visitors than it has in the past few years and, therefore, fewer local option tax receipts.

“We are in this moment of transition between the height of our numbers, which were due to COVID, and...what pre-COVID level we will go back to,” Riley said during draft conversations in June.

