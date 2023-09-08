The Ketchum City Council passed its fiscal year 2024 budget on Tuesday, setting in stone a plan for the start of the fiscal year, Oct. 1, which officials expect will reflect a bit of a slowdown in pandemic-inspired outdoor travel.
The budget assumes $39.7 million in planned expenses and funds, more than 2023’s total of $37.9 million. But, according to City Administrator Jade Riley, Ketchum might see fewer visitors than it has in the past few years and, therefore, fewer local option tax receipts.
“We are in this moment of transition between the height of our numbers, which were due to COVID, and...what pre-COVID level we will go back to,” Riley said during draft conversations in June.
The budget is divided into about a dozen categories. In order from most significant to least, the categories are: general fund, wastewater fund, water fund, local-option tax (LOT) fund, “1% for Air” LOT fund, community housing fund, capital improvement fund, trust fund, in-lieu housing fund, fire bond fund and the Wagon Days fund.
The general fund, which makes up more than a third of the city’s budget, is used for daily operations, covering everything from police to children’s recreational programs.
Property taxes, money from the state, local-option tax receipts, planning and building permits and franchise fees are the main revenue streams for the general fund. A little less than half of the general fund comes from property tax collections and franchise fees paid by residents. In 2023, the general fund totaled a little more than $12.5 million. This year, the fund’s revenues are projected to decrease by about $200,000 due to an expected decrease in the amount of planning and building revenues. However, some parts of the fund will total more than they did in 2023. The Local Option Tax transfer, which totals the money raised through special taxes allowed to be collected by Idaho resort cities, is projected to come in $100,000 higher than last year. Property tax and franchise fees are forecasted to bring in almost $300,000 more than last year, while state and county shared fees will increase by a little less than $100,000.
The general fund is split as follows: 20% goes to fire and rescue, 15% to streets, 14% to police, 14% for administration, 10% for non-departmental expenses, 9% each for planning and building and facility maintenance, 4% for recreation, 3% towards funds for the mayor and City Council, and 2% for legal expenses.
In Ketchum, LOT receipts increased from 2020 to 2022 before dropping off in 2023. In 2021, the fund contained $3.39 million in revenue. In 2022, that figure jumped to $3.78 million. In 2023, the total was $3.63 million. The projected revenue total for FY24 is $3.3 million, according to the city’s presentation this week.
The city is anticipating a trailing off of the pandemic vacation boom, Riley said. From 2019 to 2020, the population of Ketchum grew 25% compared to a historic annual growth rate of 1%, according to city data. The population boom’s stress on the housing market and affordability of rent in the valley has been the primary focus of Ketchum’s City Council over the past few years.
Local-option tax expenditures include payments to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, as well as various housing projects.
The 2024 budget also includes some more staff support in the housing department in an effort to spread the workload among Housing Director Carissa Connelly and her team. Last year, the housing department had one administrative assistant who worked part time. This year, they are looking to up that total to two full time assistants. More than likely this will include a shift for Housing Fellow Rian Rooney from being contracted for a certain number of months to being hired as a full-time employee.
Elsewhere in hiring developments, Ketchum will bring on an administrative clerk, another cross-trained firefighter and EMT and a part-time planning intern.
There will also be a 3% base raise and 3% one-time bonus paid to city employees in order to keep Ketchum competitive with other employers.
In June, Riley said that the salary increases are essential in order to continue to attract new employees, adding that the city needs to “stay ahead” when it comes to hiring street department workers. David agreed, again citing the housing shortage as a rationale for paying staff more.
The city’s two enterprise funds, water and wastewater, support themselves through customer payments. Last November, voters passed a resolution that issued up to $14 million in bonds for updates and renovations to the community’s shared wastewater plant. The city said that rates will likely rise about 5% in FY24.
The in-lieu housing fund is made up of payments from developers opting to contribute financially rather than building community housing units, which are deed-protected housing units meant to be rented at an affordable rate for local employees.
The capital improvement plan fund, which is used for various municipal upgrades like park and street maintenance, plans about $2.2 million in expenses in 2024. Notable expenditures for this fund include upgrades to Forest Service Park, Warm Springs Preserve, Atkinson Park, and Town Square, as well as purchasing solar panels for the Ketchum fire station, new pavers for the 4th street corridor, and new street sweeper and police patrol car.
Last year, that total was around $2.5 million. Approximately half of that was used for facility repairs, while a little less than a third was put towards street and sidewalk repairs. This year, there is not yet a dedicated source of funding for capital improvements.
Also of note is a slight increase in the projected cost of Wagon Days, largely due to inflation. In 2024, Ketchum’s signature event is projected to cost the city $171,250, approximately $20,000 more than it did in FY23.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw thanked city staff and the public for their help during these efforts.
“I want to thank our treasurer and Jade Riley for the work they have put in, and all the community input at the budget workshops. I appreciate all the comments we have received and the process we have gone through,” he said.
The City can now turn its complete attention to its effort to rewrite the Ketchum Comprehensive Plan and some of its code—a tall order. A consultant, Clarion Associates, has been hired to assist with the process. A draft of the comprehensive plan will be available in four to six weeks, while a draft of new codes will take many more months of work and public input. Also of note this fall are elections for two of the City Council seats; Councilman Jim Slanetz and Councilman Michael David are both up for reelection, with neither man officially announcing yet if they will run again.
The fiscal year begins Oct. 1. ￼
Perry said it all but let’s do my big highlight: the is no Capital Budget!!! Nothing for roads or equipment to fix or plow roads!!!! Infrastructure is the No. 1 job of a municipal government. Once again Ketchum’s fails miserably!
The budget process for Ketchum is broken. It is based on creeping incrementalism. Every department asks for more, and they usually get it. The LOT tax is mis-assessed and misused. I am for the LOT. But a LOT on tourists, not on locals, and used as intended--to offset the impacts on tourism on residents. Instead, we have LOT that is also charged on locals and is used to subsidize tourism. Makes zero sense. The Planning dept is able to charge fees that cover its costs. The Council decided not to do that. The result is a resident subsidy for more development. The in lieu of fee was supposed to be revisited on an annual basis. That hasn't happened. There is no capital budgeting process for Ketchum.
When they build something, there is no process to incorporate maintenance of the asset. The list goes on. What would be a better process? Use the Comp Plan to drive budget priorities to achieve the goals set out in the Plan. End the LOT on LOCALs. Raise the lodging tax. Model out the budget on rolling five year basis. Look at options for large contract renewals are major capital expenditures before rubber stamping them. The budget is one of the biggest responsibilities for the Council--yet they seem to have lost control over the process. A broken budget process is indicative of a broken governance process. That is why I am calling for the updated Comp Plan to require improved governance in City Hall. Right now we only require the bare minimum, and that seems to be what we are getting.
