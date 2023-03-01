In Ketchum, wastewater plant renovations gets rolling

Ketchum voters in November overwhelmingly agreed to allow the city to issue a revenue bond to fund improvements to the wastewater plant it shares with Sun Valley.

Ketchum is poised to issue $7 million worth of wastewater revenue bonds ahead of this summer’s construction on its waste treatment plant, according to a presentation from a financial advisor retained by the city.

Zions Bank Vice President Michael Keith gave updates to the mayor and City Council ahead of the first reading of the revenue bond issue, which will take place March 6. In November, Ketchum voters approved the city’s request to pursue a revenue-bond issue of up to $14 million to help finance a series of updates to the wastewater facility it shares with the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.

Revenue bonds are a tool many municipalities use to raise funds for major capital projects. Unlike general obligation bonds—which are paid for using tax income—revenue bonds are funded by the entity’s revenue—in this case, sewer fees paid to the city.

Some concrete basins at the wastewater facility are 50 years old, according to Brad Bjerke, an engineer hired by the city to evaluate the plant.

