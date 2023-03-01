Ketchum is poised to issue $7 million worth of wastewater revenue bonds ahead of this summer’s construction on its waste treatment plant, according to a presentation from a financial advisor retained by the city.
Zions Bank Vice President Michael Keith gave updates to the mayor and City Council ahead of the first reading of the revenue bond issue, which will take place March 6. In November, Ketchum voters approved the city’s request to pursue a revenue-bond issue of up to $14 million to help finance a series of updates to the wastewater facility it shares with the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.
Revenue bonds are a tool many municipalities use to raise funds for major capital projects. Unlike general obligation bonds—which are paid for using tax income—revenue bonds are funded by the entity’s revenue—in this case, sewer fees paid to the city.
The project will cost around $37 million total, with the cost being split evenly by the neighboring cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley. In addition to the cost of the bonds, the city will have to pay $3.1 million in estimated interest cost on this first $7 million. The bonds will be issued April 25 and be redeemed Sept. 15, 2043.
Brad Bjerke, an engineer retained by the city, called the updates “very necessary” at a meeting in October.
“You have concrete basins that are over 50 years old, and a lot of other infrastructure in the 20- to 30-years-old range. A lot of this stuff needs upgrades,” Bjerke said in the run-up to the November vote.
The ballot measure passed with 86.6% of the vote, far more than the necessary simple majority. The plant, south of downtown Ketchum along the Big Wood River, will use 15% less energy after these renovations, Bjerke said.
City Public Affairs Coordinator Lisa Enourato said that this first $7 million will be used to fund three to five years of the project. The second $7 million that has already been approved will be used down the road.
“Each year, as part of the budget process, staff will update the council on the project and the city will evaluate whether it needs to issue up to the remaining $7 million based on project expenses and cash flow,” Enourato said in an interview.
She also said that the average annual payment, which accounts for principal and interest, will be $492,324 for 20 years.
Additionally, the city will pay $147,500 in fees to clients like Zions and Skinner Fawcett Bond Counsel.
Keith also gave an update of the Bond Buyer Index, an index based on the prices of 40 recently issued and actively traded long-term municipal bonds with AA or A ratings. The index is used to understand the health of the bond market.
“Yes, rates are a little higher than they were this time last year, but we are still at the average for the last decade, and I think it’s still a really good time to be thinking about borrowing,” Keith said.
He added that the inflation rates measured by the Consumer Price Index—a measure of the change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services—have been all over the map, but they have settled down in the last few months.
“Consumer Price Index continues to be a little sticky,” he said. “We’re seeing an upward spike in interest rates over the last couple of weeks.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation has increased significantly, according to Keith.
“The focus over the next several months will be Federal Reserve policy and interest rate movements, and how the market reacts to things going forward,” he said.
Councilman Jim Slanetz asked exactly how ready the city is to begin construction.
“It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense in my mind to have $7 million in cash sitting around without projects to work on,” he said. “How can we structure this to make it more incremental?”
City Administrator Jade Riley helped to relieve that concern.
“We have modeled [this plan] back for the first three to five years. We will use project funds first, then existing cash,” he said. “There is an IRS rule that you have to spend 85% [of the funds] within the three-year period of the bond.”
He said the project is on the right path, and that HDR, the consultant firm hired to advise the project, has assured him that the city can meet the cash flow needed for these improvements over the next five or so years. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This situation is a primary example of incompetence in City Hall. This is an old plant. The City's engineer of record gave the City one option--refurbish. The City Council rubber stamped it with no analysis of alternatives. Like a brand new plant. What would the comparable cost have been? We will never know, because no one even asked the question. This plant sits on acres of City owned land. On the bus line. On the bike path. Easy commute to both Ketchum and Hailey. Surrounded by very high end real estate, right on the Bigwood. Seems ideal location for high density workforce housing. Never explored for that. Council is too focused on making sure rich people know there are poor people (one Council member said as much for justifying Bluebird location) and prioritizing the commercial core for high density low income housing projects. City has never looked at using any of this land for housing (at least not publicly). It's not on the list of sites being evaluated. Why not? Because the City is reserving the land for a brand new plant when this one runs out. Yup. They could have built a new plant now and freed up land for workforce housing. Despite it being proposed multiple time, they never looked at it. Given how the Council has acted on housing, it is clear they are not for workforce housing in Ketchum, but are making political statements. Look at how they set up the May referendum. You have to vote fo taxing locals to subsidize even more tourism if you want to get some of the LOT shifted to housing. Why would they make you vote to make the problem worse? City of Sun Valley isn't treating their voters like idiots--they separated the votes for tourism subsidy and housing subsidy. Judge Ketchum Council by what it does, not by what it says. They are very different things.
Really Boyle...you really should limit your comments to areas you have experiance in. Also think about your message... hey lets build workforce housing out of site and out of mind ontop of an abandoned wastewater plant... Secondly where would a new plant be built? Stick to issues you might contribute to instead of blathering on about something that makes no sense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In