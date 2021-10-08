Crosswalk

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Sun Valley and Main crosswalk.

Ketchum city officials have decided to maintain a new street-crossing system at the intersection of Main Street and Sun Valley Road, despite some problems with it. The City Council on Monday gave senior staff direction to keep the new “scramble” signal and crossing system, which in one phase stops traffic in all directions and allows pedestrians to cross in all directions, including diagonally. Problems with the traffic signal device has caused improper timing of the signals, which is believed to have caused some disruption of traffic flow on Main Street, particularly to the south. The city has hired a company to ensure the timing of the traffic signals on Main Street is coordinated to maximize flow. However, the timing might not be completely fixed until late November, city officials said.

Load comments