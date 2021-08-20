The city of Ketchum activated two new crosswalk systems on Main Street earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the city enabled a “high-intensity activated crosswalk”—or HAWK—system at the intersection of Fourth Street and Main Street, as well as a new “pedestrian scramble” crosswalk system at the intersection of Sun Valley Road and Main Street.
The systems were scheduled to be activated in early July but the launch was postponed twice because of equipment delays.
In a first phase of operation, both systems will be synchronized, the city stated. A second phase will include synchronization of the traffic lights at the intersections of First and Main streets and Fifth and Main streets to allow for better traffic flow through the four intersections.
HAWK signals are pedestrian-activated traffic control devices designed to create spacing between pedestrians and drivers. The system works similarly to pedestrian crossings at traditional stop lights but looks different to drivers.
“At rest, HAWKs remain dark and drivers continue in route,” the city said in an announcement. “Once triggered, it will then go through a series of yellow and red sequences requiring motorists to slow down and stop. When the pedestrian phase is complete, the HAWK will go dark again, allowing motorists to continue through the intersection.”
The Idaho Transportation Department—which manages Main Street through its ownership of state Highway 75—converted the stop light at Sun Valley Road to a “pedestrian scramble” stop light. A scramble at a traffic signal stops all vehicular traffic to create a pedestrian-only phase for pedestrians to cross the intersection in any direction, including diagonally, at the same time.
“Pedestrian scramble crossings enhance the safety and mobility of pedestrians, although wait times can be longer,” the city stated. “This redesign eliminates the right turn on red that is allowed at most intersections, but enhances the safety of pedestrians in that no vehicles move through the intersection while pedestrians cross.”
The HAWK project was funded by the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, in partnership with the ITD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In