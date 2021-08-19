The city of Ketchum activated two new crosswalk systems on Main Street earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the city enabled a “high-intensity activated crosswalk”—or HAWK—system at the intersection of Fourth Street and Main Street, as well as a new “pedestrian scramble” crosswalk system at the intersection of Sun Valley Road and Main Street.
The systems were scheduled to be activated in early July but the launch was postponed twice because of equipment delays.
In a first phase of operation, both systems will be synchronized, the city stated. A second phase will include synchronization of the traffic lights at the intersections of First and Main streets and Fifth and Main streets to allow for better traffic flow through the four intersections.
HAWK signals are pedestrian-activated traffic control devices designed to create spacing between pedestrians and drivers. The system works similarly to pedestrian crossings at traditional stop lights but looks different to drivers.
“At rest, HAWKs remain dark and drivers continue in route,” the city said in an announcement. “Once triggered, it will then go through a series of yellow and red sequences requiring motorists to slow down and stop. When the pedestrian phase is complete, the HAWK will go dark again, allowing motorists to continue through the intersection.”
The Idaho Transportation Department—which manages Main Street through its ownership of state Highway 75—converted the stop light at Sun Valley Road to a “pedestrian scramble” stop light. A scramble at a traffic signal stops all vehicular traffic to create a pedestrian-only phase for pedestrians to cross the intersection in any direction, including diagonally, at the same time.
“Pedestrian scramble crossings enhance the safety and mobility of pedestrians, although wait times can be longer,” the city stated. “This redesign eliminates the right turn on red that is allowed at most intersections, but enhances the safety of pedestrians in that no vehicles move through the intersection while pedestrians cross.”
The HAWK project was funded by the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, in partnership with the ITD.
You are correct that no traffic modeling has been done by the City. Yet the City has supported ITDs move to push congestion into the center of town by widening the road coming in from the south. This could push more traffic onto Second. The city acknowledged at the the last council meeting that the hawk system will cause more traffic delays in the center of town. Read the Master Transportation Study unanimously adopted by the Council on March 15. It projects intersection failure at the entrance to town and on Lewis/WSR. It has no plan to address those. A traffic model for forecasting flows based on the City’s policy to increase density to 4 and 6 story buildings that run lot line to lot line in the core might be helpful. Note that the MTP includes a great deal of money to plan for permanent closure of 4th St in the retail core to make it pedestrian only. I guess if you can find a way to reach Giaccobi Sq and circle around Atkinsons a couple of times because all the parking is taken by Bluebird tenants that your experience in Ketchum will be much better than it is today because you can walk down the middle of 4th St. That’s the direction we are headed.
I think this is going to be a traffic disaster. We drove through the SV-Main intersection at 6am this morning and had a nearly 30 second wait at the red light with no cars in sight. I don't know how this system was analyzed, but I don't think the reality was made clear. In the old system, when the light changed color, cars and pedestrians could both be working their way through. Now, you've got all the time allowed for the car movements, PLUS 30 additional seconds when EVERYTHING stops. I predict that there will be massive traffic backups in all directions during the busier times of day, and that will be even worse as traffic continues to build with our increasing population.
