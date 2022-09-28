Mary Ann Chubb, like many people going in and out of the Ketchum Post Office, was in a hurry. She had her packages, and was ready to move on to the next errand. When asked what she thought about the merits of home delivery versus the Ketchum standard post-office box system, she was quick with a reply.
“Of course, I want home delivery. I get tired of coming here every day!” she said. “Have you ever seen this place around Christmas time?”
Before there was time for another thought, she was off and gone—until tomorrow.
The Ketchum Post Office sees hundreds of customers every hour, most coming to the bank of 6,000 P.O. boxes that are required for residents to receive mail. Postmaster John McDonald explained that this has been customary in Ketchum forever, but was solidified with a public forum decision about 25 years ago.
“In 1998, when the [current] facility was being built, the city of Ketchum was given the opportunity to have home delivery,” McDonald said. “At that time, in public hearings, which were well attended, it was decided that nobody wanted street delivery.”
David Rupert, USPS Communications Director for the Western United States, echoed this claim.
“I don’t have an exact date, but in talking to [Postmaster McDonald] we know it was in 1998 we went to the city and offered to provide delivery, but that was not well received,” he said. “There are also requirements [for street delivery]; each house needs to have a number, the roads have to be improved—there are a number of conditions that were not accepted by the city, and so that’s why people [in Ketchum] pay for a post office box.”
The Express could not find any mention of a vote in newspaper records from that time.
Rupert understands that to some people that decision is from “a whole other generation,” but, he says, it still applies because the current facility is outfitted for P.O. boxes, not home delivery.
“We built this large facility to [accommodate P.O. boxes]. So that was a pivotal moment as to the future of this town’s delivery,” he said.
A facility outfitted for home delivery has a large pen for delivery vehicles, something there is no space for at the current facility unless the parking lot was turned into a multi-story garage.
Even if the facility were somehow retrofitted to accommodate home delivery, there simply isn’t enough staff to support it. Rupert reported that, just like many other businesses in the Wood River Valley, the USPS has struggled to find employees.
McDonald and Rupert said that the recent developments in favor of home delivery might be related to the influx of new residents, many of whom came to the Wood River Valley from more urban or suburban communities that have home delivery. Then there’s Hailey, which initially introduced home delivery in the 1980s before expanding routes at various points over the years, according to Rupert. That situation is different he said, because Hailey’s facility was already outfitted for some rural deliveries, unlike Ketchum.
“And so, in the ‘80s, we just extended their coverage into portions of town, so any home delivery in Hailey is a rural route that works [its] way into town,” Rupert said.
Ketchum City Councilmember and local lawyer Amanda Breen believes that today’s citizens of Ketchum—not those from two decades ago—should be able to decide if they get home delivery.
“From what I’ve been told there was some sort of informal agreement that the community wanted a post office that served as a community gathering place. There was, as far as I know, no City Council determination on that, no formal vote,” she said. “As a business owner, it’s incredibly frustrating because I have official mail that comes to me from the government, and it doesn’t make it to me, or other businesses in town. Because people know I have been on this issue, [other businesses] call me regularly and say, ‘Why can’t we get this changed?’”
The percentage of Ketchum residents in favor of home delivery versus P.O. boxes is unknown, but on a recent weekday, an informal straw poll outside of the Post Office found a close to even ratio, with a slight advantage to our current system.
Lisa Ludwig, a Ketchum resident, said that she would prefer home delivery because she lives “far out and comes into town just for mail a lot.” But another Ketchum resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the opposite: She feels obligated to come get her mail because she “wouldn’t want [mailmen] to have to drive out” to her.
Tony Palomino said he prefers the P.O. box system, saying it’s more secure.
“Home delivery would be nice, but P.O. boxes are better because they are safer,” he said.
As Mark Levin carried some letters back towards his car, he explained that he is retired and “enjoys having a place to go everyday.”
“Plus,” he said, “your mailbox doesn’t get knocked over by a snowplow.”
Barry Crawford and Maria Roldán echoed this sentiment, saying that the post office is a nice daily social event.
“We like how it is,” Roldán said.
“I’m happy with the P.O. boxes for mail, but I think packages should come to your house,” Maureen Schwendener said. “Once I had a box from England returned to the sender because I didn’t know it was here.”
Dan Ross thinks that people should have the option for home delivery, but P.O. boxes should be available free of charge to those who want them.
Councilmember Michael David agrees that the larger issue is the fees, not the boxes themselves.
“When I first moved to Ketchum and got a P.O. box, it was probably $20 or $25 a year, or something like that. This year it’s $176! At first, I was like, ‘Ok, that’s just the way it is here,’ and it was nice to go to the post office and see people and chat, but I think once prices started to increase, the sentiment changed.”
The prices for P.O. boxes are set in order to remain competitive with other companies that offer post office box services, according to Rupert.
He urged Ketchum residents to see the big picture when it comes to home delivery.
“Across the Mountain West the vast majority of towns have P.O. box-only delivery,” he said. “I was postmaster in Jackson Hole, and it was like that there, too, and that’s just because of the rural nature [of the region].”
David, Breen and others in opposition to the current system often cite the USPS “Group E Exemption,” which states that a free P.O. box will be provided to “customers whose physical addresses are not eligible for any form of USPS carrier delivery service,” as a reason for not having to pay the fee. Both McDonald and Rupert said that this clause does not apply to Ketchum.
“Because the city said that they didn’t want [home delivery], it was determined by headquarters that the exemption doesn’t come into play,” McDonald said.
One option for Ketchum residents who are especially motivated to get around the P.O. box fees, which go to the USPS General Fund, not the Ketchum branch, is “General Delivery.”
“Basically, you address the mail with your name and then ‘general delivery’ as the address and you come to the window and ask for your mail and get it over the counter,” Rupert said. “That’s a free way to get your mail.”
What if everyone in Ketchum decided to opt for general delivery?
“Well then, we’d have a different set of problems on our hands,” Rupert laughed.
Ultimately, those who are in support of home delivery want to receive service they feel that most everyone else gets for free.
“I’ve moved away and come back and I have always been amazed that when I go somewhere else, I don’t pay and my mail gets delivered right to my door. In Ketchum, you have to pay to not have your mail delivered to [you],” Breen said. “I mean, you can see people’s mailboxes out in rural towns in the middle of nowhere, which means they get their mail delivered to them; why can’t we?”
“I don’t think what John is saying is totally wrong,” David said. “I think that the sentiment used to be that P.O. boxes were a good fit for Ketchum, but things have changed over the years, with the explosion of private carriers, overnight delivery, online shopping. I think that people are just now waking up to the whole thing.” ￼
