Ketchum Postmaster John McDonald stands in front of his desk at the Ketchum Post Office.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Mary Ann Chubb, like many people going in and out of the Ketchum Post Office, was in a hurry. She had her packages, and was ready to move on to the next errand. When asked what she thought about the merits of home delivery versus the Ketchum standard post-office box system, she was quick with a reply.

“Of course, I want home delivery. I get tired of coming here every day!” she said. “Have you ever seen this place around Christmas time?”

Before there was time for another thought, she was off and gone—until tomorrow.

