After years of delays, the planning process for a four-story, 92-room hotel slated for the southern entrance of Ketchum is nearly complete—and Planning and Zoning commissioners are making sure they are precise in their language and procedures as they near the end a long, arduous road that began in 2019.
The Marriott-affiliated project first came before the commission in 2019, submitted by Utah-based PEG Companies for a site on the west side of Main Street, just south of the Limelight Hotel. It was ultimately approved in February 2020. Soon after, a noticing error was discovered, and the project “basically had to start over,” according to Suzanne Frick, former head of Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department. Frick is now executive director of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency and is advising the commission on this project.
The decisions and approvals were suspended once the noticing error was discovered, and new hearings started later in 2020. The City Council approved the new set of permits in February 2021. As part of those approvals, the design review and development agreement were to come back later for review and approval.
The P&Z approved a design review permit in June 2022. But before a hearing on a development agreement could be scheduled, the applicant informed city staff members that according to a new law firm it had hired, the agreement was no longer acceptable. Specifically, PEG objected to the financial performance guarantees, completion dates and some formatting decisions.
From July 2022 to last month, city staff members—especially Frick—have been working with the applicant to reach new terms. Those terms were reviewed at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I appreciate having a lawyer on this commission because it saves us in the future from [mistakes] we have made in the past,” Commission Chair Neil Morrow said of Commissioner Susan Passovoy.
Most notably, the applicant team requested more time from when the building permit is issued to when PEG Hotels obtains a certificate of occupancy, which signals a structure is ready to be occupied. In the original deal, PEG was required to get a certificate of occupancy within 18 months of issuance of the building permit. The development team contended that was too short a time frame and requested that it be changed to 30 months.
Passovoy asked if rather than requiring PEG to get a certificate of occupancy within 30 months, the city should require it to finish construction and have applied for the certificate of occupancy before 30 months.
“My concern is that the obligation is on the proper shoulders—not for the city to issue the certificate of occupancy, but for the applicant to have completed the necessary requirements for certificate of occupancy,” she said.
The amount of time given to staff for them to review and approve the building application after they receive it was also increased. After Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba asked what the average length of time is, Ketchum Planning and Building Director Morgan Landers said most large, mixed-use projects that come to the city are completed within three to four months. This project needs more time, she said.
“I’m OK with extending it to give everyone involved more space,” Morrow said.
Moczygemba pointed out the potential conflict with the Appellation Hotel project across the street.
“I think I made this point on the Appellation Hotel agreement but in regards to the building timeline being four months, now that we have two projects getting underway, I am concerned about being able to make appropriate responses and [build] safely,” she said.
Frick assured the commission that this is being taken into account.
The commissioners settled on six months to work on the application.
Also related to the Appellation project, Moczygemba brought up potential traffic interferences with state Highway 75, asking if the Idaho Transportation Department has been contacted in regard to planned work in the area. Frick said the applicant has already received ITD approval.
Passovoy brought up the related subject of fire access. Frick said the state fire marshal has ensured there are appropriate access points all the way around the project and said that what has been proposed meets fire code. Frick added that there will be a “well landscaped” fire lane from Highway 75 that will only be accessed by the hotel.
There is also a provision that ensures additional traffic mitigation measures are put in place if current plans are not sufficient.
The city also requested a provision that the hotel must remain a four-star operation in the event it is sold—so no matter who owns the hotel, it will still be one of the nicest operations in Ketchum.
Finally, the agreement includes terms to consolidate land-use applications for the project—things like waterway and floodway permits.
Cordovano asked how common it is for a development agreement to be discussed for six months after the final review.
Frick said the nature of this project is highly unusual.
“The reality is, within that six-month period, we were renegotiating this document all together, and that’s not an unreasonable time frame for a renegotiation like this,” she said. “What’s before you is a very different document than what was tentatively agreed to in 2020.” ￼
