peghotel.jpg

A rendering of the proposed project, slated for the corner of Main Street and River Street West.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Ketchum

After years of delays, the planning process for a four-story, 92-room hotel slated for the southern entrance of Ketchum is nearly complete—and Planning and Zoning commissioners are making sure they are precise in their language and procedures as they near the end a long, arduous road that began in 2019.

The Marriott-affiliated project first came before the commission in 2019, submitted by Utah-based PEG Companies for a site on the west side of Main Street, just south of the Limelight Hotel. It was ultimately approved in February 2020. Soon after, a noticing error was discovered, and the project “basically had to start over,” according to Suzanne Frick, former head of Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department. Frick is now executive director of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency and is advising the commission on this project.

The decisions and approvals were suspended once the noticing error was discovered, and new hearings started later in 2020. The City Council approved the new set of permits in February 2021. As part of those approvals, the design review and development agreement were to come back later for review and approval.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments