In Ketchum, November ballot remains murky

Ketchum has two Council seats up for election in November.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Ketchum City Council could have a significantly different make up relatively soon, as a couple of current councilmembers have indicated that they are unsure about running again in November.

Councilman Michael David and Councilman Jim Slanetz both said they are unsure if they will run. Both men have been on the City Council for nearly a decade.

As for challengers to those seats, the field remains murky. City officials said that their documents showing who has filed will not be made public until after the filing period closes. Ketchum is the only city in the Wood River Valley that declined to provide candidate filing records to the Express.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments