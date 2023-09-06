In Ketchum, November ballot remains murky

The Ketchum City Council could have a significantly different make up relatively soon, as a couple of current councilmembers have indicated that they are unsure about running again in November.
Councilman Michael David and Councilman Jim Slanetz both said they are unsure if they will run. Both men have been on the City Council for nearly a decade.
As for challengers to those seats, the field remains murky. City officials said that their documents showing who has filed will not be made public until after the filing period closes. Ketchum is the only city in the Wood River Valley that declined to provide candidate filing records to the Express.
Current Planning and Zoning and Historic Preservation Commissioner and former mayoral candidate Spencer Cordovano indicated to Councilwoman Amanda Breen that he would run for a seat, according to Breen. Cordovano said in a message to the Express that he does plan on running. Perry Boyle, another former mayoral candidate, declined to confirm or deny that he planned on running for a council seat.
The other two seats are occupied by Breen and Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton, who are not up for reelection this cycle. Hamilton and Breen joined the Council in 2018. It was Hamilton’s first time running for public office in the city, while Breen narrowly lost an election in 2013 in her first campaign.
The deadline to file for candidacy is Friday, while the elections will be held on Nov. 7. Early voting opening on Oct. 16.
The campaign season comes after a busy summer for the City Council, in which they evaluated a new building ordinance and began work on rewriting the city’s Comprehensive Plan and much of its code. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In