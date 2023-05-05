Ketchum leaders mixed on plan to preserve city's character

The Greenhow & Rumsey Store building on Main Street in Ketchum, built in the late 1800s, is now the headquarters of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute. It has been included on a list of structures identified for their historical value.

Preserving Ketchum’s historic buildings is an uphill battle, according to Planning and Building Department Director Morgan Landers. Not too long ago, she said, not much mind was being paid to such efforts at all.

“The commitment and attention to [Ketchum’s Historical Preservation Commission] has ebbed and flowed over the years,” she told the HPC board during a meeting this week. “You are stepping back into this space, and kind of bringing historic preservation back into the forefront.”

These efforts are highlighted by a potential implementation of a local grant program through the Idaho State Historical Society, roughly planned for 2025. The program sees the Historical Society allocate so-called “community enhancement” grants to organizations or municipalities to use for maintenance, façade changes, educational programming, public access, enhancements, and tourism of historic properties. In 2022, the Historical Society gave 11 organizations $25,000 each. The community enhancement grant program began in 2008 and has distributed over $440,000 since.

Spencer Cordovano

