Ketchum has seen a flurry of development in its downtown.

The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday expressed its approval of a series of minor tweaks and clarifications to a draft ordinance—based on an interim one approved last fall—meant to guide development in the downtown core.

The meeting kept the new rules on track for a city council vote before the interim law sunsets in October.

Perhaps the most significant change this week is the city will likely offer its incentive for building Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, to a much wider range of homeowners than what was made available in the interim ordinance.

