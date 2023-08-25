The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday expressed its approval of a series of minor tweaks and clarifications to a draft ordinance—based on an interim one approved last fall—meant to guide development in the downtown core.
The meeting kept the new rules on track for a city council vote before the interim law sunsets in October.
Perhaps the most significant change this week is the city will likely offer its incentive for building Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, to a much wider range of homeowners than what was made available in the interim ordinance.
“The goal should be to get more ADUs built,” Commissioner Spencer Cordovano said. “[We should] give them a bonus for doing [that] whether they rent it long-term, short-term or use it once in a while.”
Some public commenters have in the past expressed the opinion that the city needs tighter regulations on ADUs to ensure the entire stock doesn’t just become short-term rentals targeted at out-of-town visitors. No public comment was given at the meeting this week.
Also up for debate was whether to require full renderings for the pre-application stage. The city’s technical advisory group, which comprises area business owners and developers, expressed the opinion that full 3-D renderings are expensive, time consuming and not totally necessary. The commission agreed, to an extent.
“What we’re looking for is the massing and how [the building] fits into the neighborhood,” Commission Chair Neil Morrow said. “I think [asking for some drawing but not a full photo realistic rendering] is a perfect compromise.”
Cordovano pointed out that even a hybrid image that partially uses street view from Google Maps might be acceptable.
“There are several ways to tackle this requirement,” Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said. “Hand drawings aren’t bad either. We have received those before and it worked.”
Process improvements include clarifying certificate requirements for subdivision plats, streamlining the process for condominiums, townhouses and phased development final plats, added requirements for dormant and denied applications, clarification of administrative design review and design review exemptions and the aforementioned amendment to requirements for pre application design review submittals.
The city will also change language in the draft to clarify setback requirements for certain lots, the definitions of “building” versus “structure” and what is permitted for each, standards for accessory buildings, standards for below-grade encroachments and various parking exemptions.
Two weeks ago, Commission Chair Neil Morrow said that the interim ordinance may have been too rigid.
“We do probably have some issues within the ordinance that we need to tweak, because if we don’t, we’re going to get the same type of project on every lot,” he said at the time.
Two primary stipulations of the interim ordinance that staff proposed changing were the cap on penthouse size and the amount of commercial space required on the ground floor of mixed use projects. In the interim ordinance, penthouses were capped at 3,000 square feet and mixed-use buildings were required to dedicate 55% of their ground floor space to commercial uses. Complaints to staff were that these rules encourage buildings that looked far too similar: with moderate sized penthouses, and limited space for anything else but commercial use on the ground floor.
Previously, Morrow also said that the revised commercial space requirement figure—40%—might still be too high, but there is room down the road to change it. Most members of the commission and some of the public endorsed a figure closer to 30%.
City staff members also recommended that Ketchum move forward with a reduction in minimum residential density for completely residential projects.
The commission also endorsed parking exemptions for personal services businesses. City staff recommended that the commission eliminate a provision allowing certain requirements to be adjusted subject to the review and approval of a conditional use permit by the P&Z.
Thanks in part to public input, a part of the interim ordinance that will not be included in the permanent version are limitations on the amount of additional parking that developments are permitted to provide.
Some pieces of the interim ordinance won’t change: There is still no net loss of dwelling units allowed on residential projects, certain parking exemptions for office and retail spaces, required comprehensive plan conformance, pre-application terms of approval, and the expansion of the commercial and downtown area down Sun Valley Road.
The City Council will get a look at the draft ordinance soon for a vote in September or October. ￼
This article highlights how City commissions do not properly take written public comment into account. While Mr Guckes says there was no public comment on ADUs at this meeting, I have repeatedly submitted public comment on ADUs. They are just more AirBNBs, as the City acknowledges they cannot (will not?) restrict them to be long term rentals. Once again the P&Z shows that it is all-in on turning Ketchum into Aspen by maximizing the number of short-term rentals we can cram into Ketchum, with no regard for the quality of life of the people who live here.
