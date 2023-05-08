On Tuesday, May 9, the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss potential code changes to permanently adopt an interim ordinance aiming to guide development in the city's downtown.
This is the third such conversation around Interim Ordinance 1234, following similar talks in early March and mid-April. The permanent ordinance must be in place by October when the interim provisions expire.
Up for discussion Tuesday will be the definition of the height of a building, setback rules for walls and trellises, and rules on perimeter walls that enclose rooftop decks.
Interim Ordinance 1234, adopted last September, is intended to increase “residential density and vibrancy” in the parts of the downtown core, according to a staff presentation from city officials last fall. The ordinance is a response to recent building trends in the downtown core that critics say do not meet the city’s goals of dense, mixed-use buildings with community housing and ground-level retail or restaurant space.
The ordinance has five provisions: establishing minimum residential density standards; limiting the ability to consolidate lots; prohibiting net loss of units; adding retail and office parking exemptions; and enacting various rules aimed at making sure designs “conform with the comprehensive plan,” according to a presentation by Ketchum Senior Planner Morgan Landers. The fifth provision would allow the city to regulate the minimum amount of commercial square footage in mixed-use projects and the maximum size of individual residential units, set limitations on exceeding parking minimums (except for public or community housing parking) and ban below-grade community housing units.
At the previous meetings, a number of provisions and ideas were established as potentially worth inclusion in a permanent ordinance. There are, in addition, numerous change that city staff recommend should be made to the development process.
Staff recommend that the city clarify pre-application vs. design review, better outline timeframes for re-submittal following a denial, add a clause that outlines the process to address land use applications that have had no activity for a long period of time following submittal—called “dormant applications”—and clarify building permit requirements and which features are subject to different kinds of review.
Other areas of the ordinance that will likely be included in the permanent version up for adoption this fall are removal of regulatory barriers to accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, and codification of some zoning interpretations from the commission and city staff.
The meeting at City Hall begins at 4:30 p.m.
