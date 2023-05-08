Ketchum Construction; welding; ordinance 1234

Ketchum’s interim ordinance is intended to increase “residential density and vibrancy” downtown.

On Tuesday, May 9, the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss potential code changes to permanently adopt an interim ordinance aiming to guide development in the city's downtown.

This is the third such conversation around Interim Ordinance 1234, following similar talks in early March and mid-April. The permanent ordinance must be in place by October when the interim provisions expire.

Up for discussion Tuesday will be the definition of the height of a building, setback rules for walls and trellises, and rules on perimeter walls that enclose rooftop decks.

