In Ketchum, closures planned for busy thoroughfare
Express photo by Roland Lane

Crews on Wednesday work to rebuild Sun Valley Road in Ketchum, between Main Street and East Avenue. The work is part of a large-scale project to fully reconstruct the busy road from Main Street east to the city border with Sun Valley, near St. Thomas Episcopal Church. The city of Sun Valley has already completed a companion project to resurface Sun Valley Road from its border with Ketchum northeast to a point near the Boundary Campground. The Ketchum schedule calls for closing the Main Street to East Avenue section through Aug. 10, followed by a closure of the East Avenue to Walnut Street section from Aug. 11-25. Work will then be suspended until Sept. 6, to accommodate the city’s annual Wagon Days parade on Labor Day weekend. The project is estimated to then continue until Nov. 3. Pedestrian access to businesses along Sun Valley Road will be maintained throughout the project, the city stated.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

