Changes may be coming to Main Street Ketchum following an analysis of the road’s vehicle and pedestrian efficiency.
HDR Engineering, a national engineering firm with an office in Boise, recommended that the pedestrian scramble used at Sun Valley Road and North Main Street be removed. The firm is also exploring the possibility of realigning Main Street to include just one lane in either direction while adding a dedicated left turn lane at each intersection.
“Enhancing public safety while balancing the needs of bike, pedestrian and vehicular traffic is the challenge we are facing,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “More analysis, more visual modeling of alternatives and more public outreach is required to make a decision that best addresses our community goals.”
“We want to get more detailed analysis to see how this reconfiguration would work, and then have something robust enough to present to the Idaho Department of Transportation [who owns the road] if it shows promise that it could work,” said Cameron Waite of HDR.
HDR will use a process called microsimulation to analyze which of the three options for reconfiguring Main Street is the most efficient. The three options are to reconfigure Main Street to include one lane in either direction and a middle turn lane, to keep it as is while adding left turn lanes at the Sun Valley Road intersection, or to keep the road as is with no changes.
The second option could see parking eliminated along Main Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street.
“This concept layout we did would balance the sidewalks on each side of the road with 11-foot lanes and 9.5-foot sidewalks; it would essentially remove parking along these two blocks,” Waite said.
Currently, sidewalks along Main Street are 7 feet wide.
By the Fourth of July, the city will have eliminated the scramble and implemented new signal timing that will “improve motorized vehicle flow,” according to HDR’s presentation. Reconfiguration of intersections would take place between 2023 and 2025. The potential changes in the number of lanes wouldn’t come until post-2025.
“One of the problems with our current system is that it’s intimidating for pedestrians to cross because it’s four lanes, and making it five lanes would just make it more intimidating,” Councilmember Michael David said of the second option that would see a middle turn lane added in places.
“That’s one of the gigantic benefits of the three-lane configuration, is the ease of crossing,” he added.
At the City Council’s June 27 meeting, a formal task order will be done. The price tag for the parts of this project already set is a little more than $39,000.
I'm glad to see more attention paid to pedestrians and bicyclists. Ketchum has been slowly becoming a less than desirable place to visit, when you can't get around safely except by car. That's not what today's younger generations are looking for. I'd leave the pedestrian scramble. Drivers need to have a consistent message that local land use, (meaning shoppers, restaurant-goers, hotel-stayers, pedestrians and cyclists) take precedence while they drive through the center of town. Study after study shows property values and economic health is promoted with you treat pedestrians and cyclists as equal citizens in your city.
Why? Why are they reversing the scramble that came, not from the consultant, but from the City Council? Simple: this is yet another gift from the Mayor and City Council to the Marriott. The Marriott needs a turn lane at the entrance to Ketchum, and the Council has a track record of giving them everything they ask for. The Marriott makes everything in Ketchum worse, particularly the housing situation, as they will have about 75 unhoused workers. One of the things referenced in the article is a traffic simulation. I suggested this a year and a half ago. It is possible that this new approach will improve traffic flow through town. But at what cost? In addition to the traffic simulation, they should be running a parking simulation. Taking away on-street parking on Main could have disastrous implications for some of the businesses there. Has the City spoken to any of the retailers on Main St? This Mayor and Council have consistently promoted increased density in the commercial core with a reduction in parking. Why? They want a careless downtown. As noted in the Master Transportation Plan (which the IME never wrote about) from March of 2021, the HAWK light was put in as the first step in closing 4th street to car traffic. Doesn’t that sound like something we should get a vote on? This Mayor and Council have some vision of Ketchum that has little to do with quality of life for Ketchum residents.
If the city wants to only allow a single lane of traffic enter the city, then sure go ahead and mess up the major north south that is Hwy 75. Does anyone remember when there was only one lane coming through Hailey during it’s redo? Traffic backed up to Bellevue! Please do not allow this lunacy to happen. Allow 4 lanes into and through the town.
I love it! How about adding street trees and a separated and rooted bicycle/e-scooter lane like a cycle track! Did you know that street trees calm traffic reducing accidents and they increase retail sales?
Finally, some kind of thought progress for this MAJOR PROBLEM. The fiasco of the Main St light is getting dangerous to pedestrians because frustrated drivers can save at least 5 minutes by taking the back streets to avoid the light. No exaggeration.
Left turn lanes - YES.
No parking on those couple of blocks on Main St - YES.
Eliminate the pedestrian crossing signal - NO. Here's why. Pedestrians interfere with cars trying to make a right turn. If we now only have one lane, a car trying to turn right will have to wait for peds to clear and therefore be holding up all straight away traffic. Think how angry drivers will be when just one vehicle makes it through a green light. The pedestrian crossing light works fine. It's the vehicle lights that are screwed up. However, if parking for those couple of blocks are removed, and if there is a designated Right Turn Lane, then it would be fine to get rid of the pedestrian signal.
The goal should be to have a single traffic lane be able to keep traffic moving through center of town. Designating Left and Right turn lanes would accomplish this.
Biggest fix- sync these lights better! There is nothing more frustrating than sitting at a red light with some other empty lane with no traffic having the green light. Mayor and Council, every time that happens, which is ALL THE TIME, ESPECIALLY AT NIGHT, your names are being cursed. Just like every time we fill up with gas these days, we are cursing Biden.
Are we going to ignore that that city just spent a ton of money to put the scramble in???
Of course we are. If you want a chuckle , read the City’s Master Transportation Plan from 3/15/21. Written by same consultants.
