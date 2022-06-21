21-07-02 Main Street intersection 3.jpg (copy)

The Idaho Transportation Department installed a new stop light and “pedestrian scramble” crosswalk system at the intersection of Main Street and Sun Valley Road in Ketchum in 2021.

Changes may be coming to Main Street Ketchum following an analysis of the road’s vehicle and pedestrian efficiency.

HDR Engineering, a national engineering firm with an office in Boise, recommended that the pedestrian scramble used at Sun Valley Road and North Main Street be removed. The firm is also exploring the possibility of realigning Main Street to include just one lane in either direction while adding a dedicated left turn lane at each intersection.

“Enhancing public safety while balancing the needs of bike, pedestrian and vehicular traffic is the challenge we are facing,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “More analysis, more visual modeling of alternatives and more public outreach is required to make a decision that best addresses our community goals.”

“We want to get more detailed analysis to see how this reconfiguration would work, and then have something robust enough to present to the Idaho Department of Transportation [who owns the road] if it shows promise that it could work,” said Cameron Waite of HDR.

HDR will use a process called microsimulation to analyze which of the three options for reconfiguring Main Street is the most efficient. The three options are to reconfigure Main Street to include one lane in either direction and a middle turn lane, to keep it as is while adding left turn lanes at the Sun Valley Road intersection, or to keep the road as is with no changes.

The second option could see parking eliminated along Main Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street.

“This concept layout we did would balance the sidewalks on each side of the road with 11-foot lanes and 9.5-foot sidewalks; it would essentially remove parking along these two blocks,” Waite said.

Currently, sidewalks along Main Street are 7 feet wide.

By the Fourth of July, the city will have eliminated the scramble and implemented new signal timing that will “improve motorized vehicle flow,” according to HDR’s presentation. Reconfiguration of intersections would take place between 2023 and 2025. The potential changes in the number of lanes wouldn’t come until post-2025.

“One of the problems with our current system is that it’s intimidating for pedestrians to cross because it’s four lanes, and making it five lanes would just make it more intimidating,” Councilmember Michael David said of the second option that would see a middle turn lane added in places.

“That’s one of the gigantic benefits of the three-lane configuration, is the ease of crossing,” he added.

At the City Council’s June 27 meeting, a formal task order will be done. The price tag for the parts of this project already set is a little more than $39,000.

