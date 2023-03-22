Blaine County resident Bill Hecht caught this errant moose running a few errands through downtown Ketchum on Thursday, March 16. The young animal scampered past Giacobbi Square, right by the entrance to Atkinsons' Market, before continuing up Fourth Street, Hecht said.  The winter's deep early season snowpack has driven many ungulates, including deer and elk, to the valley floor in search of food and easier transit—just don't expect them to obey traffic laws. While they're fun to spot, steering clear of wintering wildlife gives the animals better chance of surviving the winter, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says. For their part, moose rarely injure people, but they're fully capable of doing so—and tend to view dogs as potential threats. 

