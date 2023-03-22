Blaine County resident Bill Hecht caught this errant moose running a few errands through downtown Ketchum on Thursday, March 16. The young animal scampered past Giacobbi Square, right by the entrance to Atkinsons' Market, before continuing up Fourth Street, Hecht said. The winter's deep early season snowpack has driven many ungulates, including deer and elk, to the valley floor in search of food and easier transit—just don't expect them to obey traffic laws. While they're fun to spot, steering clear of wintering wildlife gives the animals better chance of surviving the winter, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says. For their part, moose rarely injure people, but they're fully capable of doing so—and tend to view dogs as potential threats.
featured
In downtown Ketchum, a wild moose chase
Express Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Online Poll
It’s mid-March. How are you feeling?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Allen & Co. shifts timing of annual conference
- Valley visionary, community leader Mary Austin Crofts dies at 73
- Perry's replacement project proposes bringing 23 housing units, retail space to Ketchum
- Ketchum wants to build housing on city-owned lots—but needs answers first
- Mountain Rides to reinstate service to Twin Falls next month
- Fish and Game kills cougar in Hailey, seeks others
- Avalanche Report
- Snowy car, turn signal stop leads to drug charges for Connecticut man
- Carole King comes home in new documentary
- Snowmobiler dies in Sawtooth Valley slide
Images
Collections
Commented
- No place for armed militias (76)
- Idaho should beware of heartburn if it gobbles up Oregon (47)
- Republicans wise to boot money-sucking school choice bill (22)
- Ketchum leaders endorse plan to unite county’s fire departments (12)
- Ketchum officials contemplate how much parking the town needs (11)
- Hailey leaders seek answers from Postal Service leadership (11)
- Pass the LOTs (11)
- County plans to submit resolution of disapproval on proposed wind projects (9)
- Advisory group recommends denial of Lava Ridge energy project (9)
- Abortion restrictions violate right to freedom of religion (8)
- Who is really protecting Idaho's children? (8)
- Mountain Rides to reinstate service to Twin Falls next month (7)
- Ketchum wants to build housing on city-owned lots—but needs answers first (7)
- Sun Valley looks to follow Ketchum, Hailey and change '1% for Air' tax (6)
- Perry's replacement project proposes bringing 23 housing units, retail space to Ketchum (6)
- In Ketchum, wastewater plant renovations gain steam (6)
- Renewable energy can replace lower Snake dams (6)
- Crapo forgot Reagan’s advice (5)
- Community housing plans take shape for former Perry's lot (5)
- As cougar encounters continue, some Hailey residents stay on high alert (5)
- Hailey mayor calls for end to post-office delivery woes (4)
- We should do better for wildlife (4)
- Report: Barbecue grill to blame for Limelight Fire (4)
- BCSD sees growth in graduation rates, state testing (4)
- Fish and Game proposes reductions to local elk hunts (4)
- Don't let feds make Idaho a vassal of California (4)
- Downtown Ketchum project approved in close vote (4)
- Ask the right question in a domestic violence case (3)
- Capitol Roundup: House passes loan repayment plan for nurses, kills library bill (3)
- Ketchum aims to add to Planning and Building Department (3)
- BLM extends comment period on Lava Ridge project (3)
- Winter storm warning issued for Wood River, Sawtooth valleys (2)
- Hailey P&Z to review Copper Ranch addition (2)
- Protect our fragile biodiversity (2)
- Hailey P&Z advances application for teacher-housing complex (2)
- Dick Fosbury, Olympian and county commissioner, dies at 76 (2)
- Climate change proves nothing is as permanent as it seems (2)
- Allen & Co. shifts timing of annual conference (2)
- School District, ARCH partnering on teacher housing in Hailey (2)
- Two more elk die of yew poisoning in Ketchum (2)
- Bear-proof trash cans could be coming to Ketchum (2)
- Idaho legislative committee calls for new restrictions on absentee ballot request forms (2)
- School board addresses concerns about Wednesday early release (2)
- Friedman Memorial Airport is thankful for the snow, visitors (2)
- Hailey gets $164k in pathway funding from state (1)
- In downtown Ketchum, a wild moose chase (1)
- County commissioners look to tap into money from national opioid litigation (1)
- Report: Idaho ski areas doing well, though challenges persist (1)
- If you think there are a lot more tourists, you are right (1)
- Ketchum takes over Blaine County Housing Authority staffing and administration (1)
- Jiu-jitsu grabs hold of the Wood River Valley (1)
- Avalanches damage homes, prompt flood concerns in Hailey (1)
- Valley visionary, community leader Mary Austin Crofts dies at 73 (1)
- Kudos to Sun Valley on property purchase (1)
- Bellevue council reviews affordable housing ordinances (1)
- Hailey leaders OK new type of accessory-dwelling unit (1)
- Capitol Roundup: District 26 legislators sound off on child care, militias and drag shows (1)
- In Ketchum, interim ordinance begins to take permanent shape (1)
- Minor changes approved to downtown Ketchum project (1)
- Ketchum Historic Preservation Commission steps up efforts (1)
- Truth, not money, should drive news (1)
- For first responders, practice makes perfect (1)
- County completes payment to Flying Heart Ranch, looks to put settlement in the past (1)
- ‘1% for Air’ tax receipts reflect robust fall, winter tourism (1)
- Bellevue extends city services contract with Athenian Partners (1)
- Continuous improvement drives school calendar changes (1)
- Idaho House votes to prohibit use of student IDs to verify identity for voting (1)
- A new lifeline for housing (1)
- Sammy Smith is on her way to the World Cup (1)
- Transparency evades Sun Valley City Hall (1)
- Wood River baseball looks to take next step (1)
- Sun Valley council prefers stop signs to roundabout at intersection (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
She was trying to find a parking spot at Atkinsons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In