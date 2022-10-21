Ketchum view from above (copy) (copy)

Valley officials and nonprofits will continue to search for housing options for the county’s mounting homeless population in the coming weeks.

Amid an unprecedented surge of immigrants in Boise, Twin Falls and the Wood River Valley—many of them Peruvian families speaking indigenous Quechuan languages—Ketchum city leaders are initiating a partnership with nearby jurisdictions and local nonprofits to establish emergency housing ahead of incoming winter weather.

The City Council on Monday approved an initial $250,000 to fund emergency housing in a couple of different ways, paying for hotel rooms and other temporary options.

Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly said her goal is to house 60 families throughout the Wood River Valley—a fraction of the number of new arrivals in the area experiencing homelessness.

An overhead image of the six temporary homes scheduled to go into the Lewis Street Lot.

