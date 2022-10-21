Amid an unprecedented surge of immigrants in Boise, Twin Falls and the Wood River Valley—many of them Peruvian families speaking indigenous Quechuan languages—Ketchum city leaders are initiating a partnership with nearby jurisdictions and local nonprofits to establish emergency housing ahead of incoming winter weather.
The City Council on Monday approved an initial $250,000 to fund emergency housing in a couple of different ways, paying for hotel rooms and other temporary options.
Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly said her goal is to house 60 families throughout the Wood River Valley—a fraction of the number of new arrivals in the area experiencing homelessness.
The Hunger Coalition reported 586 new families utilizing its food pantry since January, which is 47% of the total number of families they serve. Of the new families, 322 are from Peru and are seeking asylum, and 156 include children. About 40 to 60 of these families are living outside, while the rest are couch-surfing or have a similar temporary arrangement. This is on top of the already estimated 1% of Blaine County residents who are classified as homeless, according to City Administrator Jade Riley.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw explained what is unique about this situation.
“We have always worked with the transient community, and always worked with people who come here for work for the season and then leave after,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “This is nothing like that.”
Many of the immigrants have been “recruited to our community under false pretenses,” said Naomi Spence, co-executive director of The Hunger Coalition.
While Spence suspects these recruitment efforts have been led by local companies or their managers, Ketchum officials and members of The Hunger Coalition declined to name specific businesses.
“Many have come here because they have been told there is an abundance of work and fantastic schools for their kids, but they were not told of the housing shortage,” Spence said.
Spence said that The Hunger Coalition has been able to discern that many of these immigrants are being routed from the same source.
“A lot of the responses we are getting are scripted—[they’re] told what to do and what to say, and we have to break it down to get the truth,” she said. “There are others who aren’t a part of that system, but either way it’s something that our team has never seen and we’re trying to collect data and figure out what questions to ask.”
Spence said that another common thread among the immigrants is that they are finding jobs quickly, generally within a week of arriving.
During Monday’s council meeting, Bradshaw asked how they are being treated by employers once they arrive.
“It’s a spectrum,” Spence said. “Some come to us just in need of [only] shelter because they are being paid well enough to buy food and clothes.” Others, she said, “it’s very clear” they are not being treated well.
“It’s not clear here if there is trafficking,” she added. “We’re trying to build relationships and rapport with these families to understand who is recruiting them here.”
Bradshaw asked Spence what percent of the immigrants are documented versus undocumented. Spence said that The Hunger Coalition doesn’t ask or track that, though she did say that situation is complicated by intervention from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“Many of these families are crossing the border, being detained by ICE, being held a couple of days, then being stripped of all their paperwork and passports and then released into our community with no work visa.”
Officials race against winter weather
Ketchum initially proposed four potential remedies to the problem, two of which city officials still viewed as viable.
“First, we had a meeting with the Lodging Association to see if we can get a block of rooms pre-reserved through the winter,” Riley said. “We have a lead on eight hotel rooms in the South Valley that we could get right now.”
Connelly stressed to the mayor and three council members in attendance the importance of acting quickly.
“If we don’t act now, those rooms will be gone,” she said. “These eight rooms could be filled with eight families that would be out in the [elements] before the cold front coming this Saturday.”
Councilmember Jim Slantez expressed reservations with the hotel room plan.
“I’d like to see something that has, well, not necessarily a return on investment, but something that we can use in the future.” Renting hotel rooms seemed like a waste, he said, “because we’ll never see that money again.”
Councilmember Courtney Hamilton rebutted.
“If there is a way to get more longer term options that we can continue to use, that would be great, but I am mostly supportive of whatever we can do to stop people from freezing to death,” she said.
Slanetz also expressed concerns with the message that expansive actions might send.
“I worry that if word gets out that we’ll feed and house people, next year we will have 600 families.
“Are we opening a floodgate here that we will never be able to catch up on?” he asked. “It may sound coldhearted, and I’m not saying we shouldn’t do anything, but I think the employer is here making money off the [workers] while the taxpayer is housing them. That’s not right.”
With winter bearing down, Connelly said the situation was too urgent—and the consequences too severe—to engage employers to solve before the weather turns.
“The problem is that waiting for employers to participate would be the difference between housing people this winter or not,” she said.
Hamilton also pointed out that some of the immigrants could be self-employed, serving as house cleaners, landscapers or some other job that can be done without working for a company.
“We have kicked the can down the road for a long time,” Councilmember Michael David said. “I appreciate that we need to allocate money correctly, but if we wait for the right time or wait for other municipalities, it will just get worse.”
The other two avenues the city considered that were ultimately deemed fruitless were to reach out to homeowners who volunteered their properties for the Limelight apartment fire victims, as well as to seek an abandoned property that could be bought inexpensively and flipped into temporary shelter.
Riley noted that Ketchum leaders will have a better idea of what level others are willing to buy into following an Oct. 26 cross-jurisdictional meeting with city, county and nonprofit figures.
“This is not Ketchum solving the [entire issue],” he said. “We just wanted to buy in at a certain price and then go to our partners and discuss with them.”
City targets temporary housing
The second strategy the city is pursuing, which received unanimous council support, is a plan to convert some public lots, like the Lewis Street recycling center into space for mobile, temporary homes.
“We want to look at, can we on either city land or other public land within the valley, place what’s called park model units that are kind of in between an RV and a manufactured home,” Riley said. “We looked at those because they’re a little more cost effective. And we’re contemplating used ones. So, we’ve kind of preliminary seen ones anywhere from the low $20,000s, upwards of around $30,000 per unit.”
The cost of these units—like the rest of the $250,000—can be adequately paid via end-of-year proceeds, according to Riley. The initial plan is to place six of these units at the Lewis Street lot, and then go from there. At most, they would be in place for a few years, according to Riley—a temporary solution designed to get people a place this winter.
As for who gets priority, Connelly explained that those living outside with children are considered at the greatest risk and placed first.
Hamilton added that these recent developments exacerbate a pressing issue in the community.
“This is another reminder that we need a lot more inventory,” she said. Hotel rooms and temporary homes “may be a Band-Aid, but it’s important we do this.”
Another element complicating the issue is a decision last week by the Idaho Housing Finance Association to ban the use of emergency rental assistance for hotel room rentals.
“Prior to last Thursday, an emergency rental assistance program was funding 60 days of hotel stay for up to $150 a night through the Blaine County Charitable Fund, but that stopped,” Connelly said.
The City Council, in addition to clearing the $250,000, also voted to send a letter to the Finance Association asking that that decision be reversed.
For the next few weeks, Ketchum and its partners in this effort will be moving swiftly. There is a meeting next week with Blaine County, Hailey, Bellevue, Sun Valley, the Blaine County Charitable Fund and The Hunger Coalition. There will also be meetings with Nested Strategies, a firm hired to shape the city’s strategy for seeking private donations.
“I think that initially, Ketchum took the lead on this housing crisis, and I think we need to do that again,” David said.
With shelters around the state full, according to Connelly, Ketchum has no choice but to improve local infrastructure, which does not include a full time homeless shelter.
“Twin Falls is in even worse shape than we are, as well as Boise. They have people sleeping outside in canyons, all over the place—and all the shelters are full,” Spence said.
“This is just incredibly alarming. What has happened is that families have gone from showing up here and living in a home with 10 or 14 other people, now all of those homes are full, and people have been pushed into the elements,” she said. “In the summer that is manageable, but we’re now at the point where we are talking about families with very young children who are truly in danger.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In