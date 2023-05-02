Idaho Power is planning a power outage for all of Ketchum and Sun Valley from 11 p.m. on May 4 until 1 a.m. on May 5.
The city of Ketchum reported that the outage will be in place in order to conduct routine maintenance on the Wood River Substation. According to the city, Idaho Power will call impacted customers in the days leading up to the shut-off. To make sure your phone numbers are current, visit idahopower.com/contactupdate.
Questions can be directed to Amber Perkes at 208-788-8049. ￼
