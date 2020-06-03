The Hunger Coalition’s Thursday Ketchum food pantry pick-up location will be at Hemingway STEAM School from 3:30-4:30 p.m. instead of Church of the Big Wood, starting on June 4.
This change will help the organization more efficiently provide food for the current record number of families seeking support in Ketchum in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization.
“We’re extremely grateful for this partnership with Hemingway Elementary and everyone who has collaborated with our organization to make our emergency response possible,” said Hunger Coalition Executive Director Jeanne Liston.
In March, the nonprofit foodbank organization shifted to carrying premade boxes of food to waiting cars three times per week—twice at its headquarters in Bellevue, once in Ketchum—rather than allowing clients to shop inside the warehouse. The demand for these emergency food assistance options has tripled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hunger Coalition spokeswoman Kristin McMahon.
All food pantry pick-ups are delivered curbside, are confidential and do not require any documentation. Participants can simply drive up to one of the locations and Hunger Coalition staff will walk bags of grocery staples out to each car.
Food pantry pick-ups also take place at 121 Honeysuckle Lane in Bellevue on Mondays and Thursdays from 1-6:30 p.m. For more information, go to thehungercoalition.org/healthy-food-access/food-pantry.
Para información de dispensa de comina en español, ver thehungercoalition.org/es/comer/despensa-de-comida, o llamar al 208-788-0121.
