The median home price in Ketchum jumped from just over $1 million in 2014 to over $3.5 million in 2022.

A survey run by the Blaine County Housing Authority found that 38% of respondents are living in unstable or cost-burdened housing.

The questionnaire received 800 valid respondents, according to a report by the city of Ketchum, which staffs and administers the Housing Authority.

“The numbers that show how many people in this valley are housing insecure are frightening,” Councilman Michael David said during a Ketchum City Council meeting Monday night. “People that are secure in their housing often don’t understand the seriousness of it.”

