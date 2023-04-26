New workforce-housing group starts to take root

The Ketchum URA intends to develop the site—currently a parking lot—into a multi-level housing at its First Street and Washington Avenue lot.

Lots of options for parking at the First Street and Washington Avenue lot were presented by Ketchum staff in a joint meeting between the Ketchum City Council and the Urban Renewal Agency on Monday, everything from a two-level underground lot to a three-story-tall garage, both with 93 spots. In the end, most of the participants agreed that a large-scale parking structure at the site is just too expensive, regardless of how many spots it would provide.

The city’s presentation quoted a developer who said the project could cost as much as $180,000 per space based on current estimates, subject to change based on the rising costs of materials and labor. After City Council members expressed their reservations to pursue such an expensive public parking project at the KURA-owned lot, the URA shifted its attention to focusing on negotiations with the developer for a smaller number of ground-floor spots.

The KURA is in the process of developing a plan to build workforce housing on the half-block site, which is now being used by the city as a public parking lot.

