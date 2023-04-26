Lots of options for parking at the First Street and Washington Avenue lot were presented by Ketchum staff in a joint meeting between the Ketchum City Council and the Urban Renewal Agency on Monday, everything from a two-level underground lot to a three-story-tall garage, both with 93 spots. In the end, most of the participants agreed that a large-scale parking structure at the site is just too expensive, regardless of how many spots it would provide.
The city’s presentation quoted a developer who said the project could cost as much as $180,000 per space based on current estimates, subject to change based on the rising costs of materials and labor. After City Council members expressed their reservations to pursue such an expensive public parking project at the KURA-owned lot, the URA shifted its attention to focusing on negotiations with the developer for a smaller number of ground-floor spots.
The KURA is in the process of developing a plan to build workforce housing on the half-block site, which is now being used by the city as a public parking lot.
The decision Monday came after a survey of business owners and citizens that yielded mixed opinions throughout town as to whether there is enough parking in central Ketchum.
“It doesn’t give me pause if we aren’t able to do a structure at Washington Street,” City Administrator Jade Riley said during the initial discussions between the council and the KURA. “It’s going to [mean we have to make] trade-offs, but I’m confident we can address those trade-offs. We live in an environment with very limited resources.”
Those limited resources are better spent on housing, according to each of the City Council members, two of whom are also Urban Renewal Agency commissioners.
“Those numbers per spot are astronomical, and it’s hard to stomach that,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said.
Hamilton said she thinks the housing crisis necessitates all the funds it can garner.
“Even if it was $5 million instead of $10 million [for a full parking structure], it’s a tough sell for me,” she said.
Councilman Michael David said that, based on evidence from the city, parking stock isn’t the issue—efficiency is.
“We don’t have a parking problem right now. We have plenty of spots,” he said. “It’s just about managing them a little better. The usage rate at the Washington Street lot is not [maxed out].”
David’s comments came after Riley and Suzanne Frick, former head of Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department and a special adviser on the URA project, shared data that shows there are few blocks in town that reach 85% capacity at any point in the day. Anything above 85%, Riley said, is when cars start to circle and the flow of traffic is disrupted.
The charts Ketchum presented show that 2-5 p.m. is the most congested time period for parking in the city. Blocks that are particularly bad during that window include the stretch of Walnut Avenue in front of the Tamarack Lodge, the part of Sixth Street by Lefty’s, the blocks of Fourth and Fifth streets that abut Main Street to the northeast, and the stretch of East First Street between the First and Washington lot and the Limelight Hotel.
“The reality is, we have the inventory [for] all-day parking to function,” Riley said. “It’s really just about the convenience factor.”
KURA Commissioner Tyler Davis-Jeffers said Ketchum citizens should prioritize general welfare over individual convenience.
“It comes down to a community perspective, too,” he said. “Just because you have worked in Ketchum for 10 years—and I’m one of those people—doesn’t mean [you necessarily] need to park right in front of [your] office. Maybe there’s some sacrifices you have [to make]. Maybe you have to walk an [extra] block.”
City officials also said the data they have gathered indicates that it is quite common for people to park at city spots for longer than is allowed. Better enforcement, and a reduced window of time at certain spots, will combat this, they said.
“We think that the block around Atkinsons’ is where we could have less two-hour spots and more one-hour spots,” Riley said.
He added that conversations with neighbors, including business owners, will be held to gauge the community’s thoughts on availability downtown.
After the City Council had left the room, Davis-Jeffers asked if a study to analyze the potential costs and feasibility of different parking options at First and Washington was worth it, “to put the question to bed.”
The City Council was unanimous in its opposition to such a study. Councilwoman Amanda Breen said she “doesn’t see a study giving any sort of answer that will indicate the parking project should be pursued.” Breen recused herself from any votes on the issue due to a conflict of interest with the development team.
Commissioner Gary Lipton, who at a meeting last week expressed qualms about attempting to persuade a potentially skeptical City Council to provide funding for the project, said he thinks not including public parking in the redevelopment of the First and Washington lot is a mistake. He took issue with the process, saying that public parking was never given proper credence in the discussion. Davis-Jeffers agreed, to an extent.
“I think there are some people who are going to feel like [Commissioner Lipton] just expressed—that we didn’t make a good run at this thing,” he said. “We owe it to the community members who want parking to get an accurate number.”
Davis-Jeffers added that he isn’t willing to spend six figures on the study, but that if it can be done for less, that it would be worth it.
Frick provided cost estimates for different levels of detailed analysis that could be obtained. The cheapest option would cost only $14,000, but wouldn’t provide nearly enough information. There are also options that cost $42,000, $66,000 and $96,000.
The URA will likely move ahead without the studies—and the public parking that they would evaluate.
“I would quite frankly prefer that, and the development team would probably prefer that, too, because then we can move forward with this project,” Frick said.
Commissioner Susan Scovell said she appreciated the council’s candor.
“I would love to have parking [at the First and Washington lot], and three underground stories, but we can’t afford it,” she said.
Both David and Breen advocated for using the money saved on parking costs towards sidewalk improvements.
“If you’re in a wheelchair, it’s a disaster to even try to get from The Kneadery to Atkinsons’,” David said.
In the future, as the population of Ketchum grows and more cars dot the city streets, Riley said that parking will be moved to the periphery of town, as well as to lots that might be built at Sixth and Leadville, the YMCA, Lewis Street or even the Lift Tower Lodge area. A couple of ideas for Sixth and Leadville and Lewis Street were presented, though those plans are far from complete. By May, according to Riley, the city will have site analysis done for the YMCA lots and the Lift Tower Lodge.
Ketchum is doing the best it can with what it has, Riley said. He showed information on a handful of other Western resort towns of comparable size, each one with a purpose-built parking structure.
“Most towns either have one central garage or two facilities that bookend the town,” he said. “Obviously, our two assets—Washington Street and Leadville—are the latter.”
Now, the city just has to decide which of these properties is best suited for parking. First and Washington, city officials say, is not.
Davis-Jeffers said he appreciated the council’s clarity on their preference towards housing. He said that parking is an important issue, but not a crisis, and should be managed as such.
“When people express their opinions on parking, it’s because they had an experience that day where they didn’t find the parking they wanted and they had to drive around the block three or four times,” he said. “I don’t know what a parking crisis looks like, but I know what a housing crisis looks like, and the housing crisis is something that is a much bigger [issue], where soon we won’t have anyone working at the restaurants in town.” ￼
I agree with housing first. Let's not spend millions on parking but lose units of housing. How about a fleet of car share vehicles in the downtown core? That's cheaper and more convenient.
No one has done anything to provide a fleet of car-share vehicles. Such a fleet figures nowhere in Ketchum's Master Transportation Plan. So not sure it's cheaper and more convenient to use a service that doesn't exist and there is no plan for as a rationalization for building apartment buildings in the commercial core. And we are not losing housing units. We are currently building dozens of income-controlled units, with plans for dozens more of them, right there in the commercial center. The average housing unit in Ketchum has 1.3 cars. We are building dense apartment buildings with less than 1 parking place. in some case--like KETCH and it looks like with Washington, no parking whatsoever. Not even storage for bicycles (see Ketch). But the real problem is that the rational for the housing crisis is the workdforce crisis, yet we are not building housing for Ketchum workers. We don't even require people to work in Ketchum, or even work at all. We are providing corporate welfare, right now, to house workers for big companies, while at the same time we are not prioritizing, and have no plans to prioritize, housing for what the Mayor called the lifeblood of Ketchum--teachers, first responders and healthcare workers. I would add to that city employees and many non-profit workers. Those people are going to get the short end of the housing stick in Ketchum. Look at the Ketchum housing preference plan for Bluebird. It proves that the Mayor lied about Bluebird. Why are not building housing for the "lifeblood?" Why are we so hell bent on destroying our downtown when we have much better choices for housing locations in the industrial park and down at the southern edge of town (on the bike path, bus line, and easier to get to Hailey for worker flexibility), where we could build a lot more housing for the dollar?
Yesterday's solutions to transportation drive young visitors away from the Valley. The last paragraph of the article says it all, when it recounts "driving around the block 3 or 4 times to find parking". If you listen to our Gen Z and Millennials, (the future of tourism for the Wood River Valley), you can hear them talk of avoiding the use of a car as much as possible. For visitors, car rental adds several hundred to over one thousand dollars to the cost of a visit to Ketchum or Sun Valley - not to mention the frustration of dealing with driving and parking. If you already purchased your Ikon pass, or are making a decision between Ikon and Epic, why chose an option requiring the use of a rental car? Today, travelers can fly to Switzerland and ride a train to the ski area and never deal with a car rental for about the same price as choosing Sun Valley. Local businesses in Ketchum/Sun Valley need to wake up and smell the coffee - and listen to what our younger generations really want.
Mr. Bell, you make some excellent points. I once heard the Mayor say his vision for Ketchum was Zermatt--a vibrant carless community. Yet, Zermatt has multiple trains a day to an international airport. It has also replaced almost all of the long-time locals. Sun Valley is an island in the sea of Idaho, and cars are our boats. Do we need a car to get around Ketchum on a daily basis? It depends. If you want to get north of town to enjoy the SNRA, Galena, etc., then yes. If you are going in for lunch, then maybe a bike will suffice. If you are 80 years old and shopping at Atkinson's, then you really don't have much choice (okay--we have some kicka$$ 80-year-olds around here, but still, who wants to carry a week's groceries for a quarter mile?). The fact is, that we have about 1.3 cars per housing unit. But we are building incremental housing units with less than one parking space per unit. So eventually there will be a supply/demand challenge. We have, per the City, at least 1000 bedrooms of short term rentals for tourists. Plus the hotels. The hotels provide an airport shuttle. The Airbnbs that outnumber them do not. There is no plan to improve bus service to the airport. Also, on the IKON pass, tourists pay zero LOT tax when they purchase that pass. A local who buys a pass from SV pays the LOT. Doesn't make much sense to tax locals to subsidize tourism, but that's the line been consistently pushed by Ketchum City Council. They refuse to try to raise the lodging tax to give locals LOT sale tax relief.
